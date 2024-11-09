Sub-division/split of companys 1 (one) Equity Share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the company having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders and such other approvals as may be required. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has fixed Saturday, November 09, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the proposed sub - division/split in nominal value of the Equity Shares of the Company Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MOTISONS JEWELLERS LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MOTISONS JEWELLERS LTD (544053) RECORD DATE 09.11.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/11/2024 DR-754/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE0FRK01012 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Motisons Jewellers Limited (MOTISONS) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. November 08, 2024. New ISIN INE0FRK01020 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date i.e., November 08, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 04.11.024)