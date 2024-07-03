iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd Share Price

512.4
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open518.85
  • Day's High533.75
  • 52 Wk High598.1
  • Prev. Close529.4
  • Day's Low506
  • 52 Wk Low 164.45
  • Turnover (lac)28.44
  • P/E95.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.3
  • EPS5.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,069.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

518.85

Prev. Close

529.4

Turnover(Lac.)

28.44

Day's High

533.75

Day's Low

506

52 Week's High

598.1

52 Week's Low

164.45

Book Value

24.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,069.48

P/E

95.73

EPS

5.53

Divi. Yield

0

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

13 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Oct, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 25.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.87

20.87

20.87

20.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.57

10.98

10.58

10.46

Net Worth

45.44

31.85

31.45

31.33

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

76.58

79.9

73.41

69.77

yoy growth (%)

-4.15

8.83

5.22

35.54

Raw materials

-71.64

-76.57

-70.41

-67.94

As % of sales

93.54

95.82

95.91

97.38

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.42

-0.1

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.16

0.16

0.89

0.59

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.04

-0.22

-0.15

Working capital

0.67

5.93

0.56

28.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.15

8.83

5.22

35.54

Op profit growth

7.74

-28.97

69.84

235.08

EBIT growth

7.42

-30.05

72.6

12.37

Net profit growth

6.04

-82.91

51.64

-24.23

No Record Found

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jayesh Chinubhai Shah

Whole-time Director

Rupalben Jayeshkumar Shah

Independent Director

Niravbhai Arvindbhai Shah

Independent Director

Manish Mahendrabhai Jain

Independent Director

Jugal Rajendrakumar Dave

Company Secretary

Jay Rameshchandra Dholakia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd

Summary

Laxmi Goldorna House Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Laxmi Goldorna House Private Limited on January 07, 2010 in Gujarat. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Laxmi Goldorna House Limited on July 25, 2017. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company and has started its journey in the year 2010 with business of gold jewellery and ornaments which includes wholesale and retail trading of all types of jewellery items. Also the Company process some of its jewellery through jobwork. With continuous growth in jewellery and ornaments business the Company has diversified its business activity in real estate in the year 2017 which includes construction of commercial and residential Projects by adding real estate business in its main Object in Memorandum of Association. At present, Company is engaged in two business segment which include processing and trading business of gold Jewellery and real estates activity. It is in business of processing, wholesale and retail trading of gold jewellery and ornaments. The collection of processed product includes gold jewellery with or without studded precious and semi-precious stones. It started the real estate activity which include construction and development of residential and commercial projects in 2019. In March 2020, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 55,20,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggrega
Company FAQs

What is the Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd share price today?

The Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹512.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd is ₹1069.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd is 95.73 and 18.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd is ₹164.45 and ₹598.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd?

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.96%, 3 Years at 228.75%, 1 Year at 202.34%, 6 Month at 54.70%, 3 Month at 73.69% and 1 Month at 53.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.03 %

