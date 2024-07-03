Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹518.85
Prev. Close₹529.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.44
Day's High₹533.75
Day's Low₹506
52 Week's High₹598.1
52 Week's Low₹164.45
Book Value₹24.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,069.48
P/E95.73
EPS5.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.87
20.87
20.87
20.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.57
10.98
10.58
10.46
Net Worth
45.44
31.85
31.45
31.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
76.58
79.9
73.41
69.77
yoy growth (%)
-4.15
8.83
5.22
35.54
Raw materials
-71.64
-76.57
-70.41
-67.94
As % of sales
93.54
95.82
95.91
97.38
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.42
-0.1
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.16
0.16
0.89
0.59
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.04
-0.22
-0.15
Working capital
0.67
5.93
0.56
28.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.15
8.83
5.22
35.54
Op profit growth
7.74
-28.97
69.84
235.08
EBIT growth
7.42
-30.05
72.6
12.37
Net profit growth
6.04
-82.91
51.64
-24.23
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jayesh Chinubhai Shah
Whole-time Director
Rupalben Jayeshkumar Shah
Independent Director
Niravbhai Arvindbhai Shah
Independent Director
Manish Mahendrabhai Jain
Independent Director
Jugal Rajendrakumar Dave
Company Secretary
Jay Rameshchandra Dholakia
Summary
Laxmi Goldorna House Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Laxmi Goldorna House Private Limited on January 07, 2010 in Gujarat. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Laxmi Goldorna House Limited on July 25, 2017. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company and has started its journey in the year 2010 with business of gold jewellery and ornaments which includes wholesale and retail trading of all types of jewellery items. Also the Company process some of its jewellery through jobwork. With continuous growth in jewellery and ornaments business the Company has diversified its business activity in real estate in the year 2017 which includes construction of commercial and residential Projects by adding real estate business in its main Object in Memorandum of Association. At present, Company is engaged in two business segment which include processing and trading business of gold Jewellery and real estates activity. It is in business of processing, wholesale and retail trading of gold jewellery and ornaments. The collection of processed product includes gold jewellery with or without studded precious and semi-precious stones. It started the real estate activity which include construction and development of residential and commercial projects in 2019. In March 2020, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 55,20,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggrega
The Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹512.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd is ₹1069.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd is 95.73 and 18.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd is ₹164.45 and ₹598.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 103.96%, 3 Years at 228.75%, 1 Year at 202.34%, 6 Month at 54.70%, 3 Month at 73.69% and 1 Month at 53.87%.
