Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.87
20.87
20.87
20.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.57
10.98
10.58
10.46
Net Worth
45.44
31.85
31.45
31.33
Minority Interest
Debt
52.78
31.73
34.19
14.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
98.22
63.58
65.64
45.76
Fixed Assets
0.82
0.94
0.96
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.4
1.93
0.99
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
81.12
60.01
62.42
45.22
Inventories
52.34
133.86
106.96
51.99
Inventory Days
247.77
Sundry Debtors
35.39
0.55
0.69
2.85
Debtor Days
13.58
Other Current Assets
3.09
4.27
1.2
2.77
Sundry Creditors
-4.67
-3.12
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.03
-75.55
-46.43
-12.39
Cash
0.73
0.7
1.26
0.43
Total Assets
98.21
63.58
65.64
45.75
