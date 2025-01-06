Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.16
0.16
0.89
0.59
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.04
-0.22
-0.15
Working capital
0.67
5.93
0.56
28.75
Other operating items
Operating
0.76
6.02
1.21
29.17
Capital expenditure
0.08
0.03
0
0
Free cash flow
0.84
6.05
1.21
29.17
Equity raised
23.43
14.92
13.58
24.77
Investing
0
0
-0.12
0.12
Financing
12.8
38.43
2.16
12.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.08
59.41
16.83
66.99
