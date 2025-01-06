iifl-logo-icon 1
Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd Cash Flow Statement

512.4
(-3.21%)
Jan 6, 2025

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd

Laxmi Goldorna FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.16

0.16

0.89

0.59

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.04

-0.22

-0.15

Working capital

0.67

5.93

0.56

28.75

Other operating items

Operating

0.76

6.02

1.21

29.17

Capital expenditure

0.08

0.03

0

0

Free cash flow

0.84

6.05

1.21

29.17

Equity raised

23.43

14.92

13.58

24.77

Investing

0

0

-0.12

0.12

Financing

12.8

38.43

2.16

12.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.08

59.41

16.83

66.99

