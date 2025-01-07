iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

510.2
(-0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:21 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

76.58

79.9

73.41

69.77

yoy growth (%)

-4.15

8.83

5.22

35.54

Raw materials

-71.64

-76.57

-70.41

-67.94

As % of sales

93.54

95.82

95.91

97.38

Employee costs

-0.44

-0.42

-0.1

-0.02

As % of sales

0.57

0.52

0.13

0.03

Other costs

-2.41

-0.98

-0.17

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.15

1.23

0.24

0.29

Operating profit

2.08

1.93

2.71

1.6

OPM

2.71

2.41

3.7

2.29

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-1.88

-1.74

-1.83

-0.99

Other income

0

0

0.03

0

Profit before tax

0.16

0.16

0.89

0.59

Taxes

-0.04

-0.04

-0.22

-0.15

Tax rate

-28.01

-29.43

-25.39

-25.48

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.12

0.11

0.66

0.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.12

0.11

0.66

0.44

yoy growth (%)

6.04

-82.91

51.64

-24.23

NPM

0.15

0.14

0.91

0.63

Laxmi Goldorna : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.