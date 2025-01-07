Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
76.58
79.9
73.41
69.77
yoy growth (%)
-4.15
8.83
5.22
35.54
Raw materials
-71.64
-76.57
-70.41
-67.94
As % of sales
93.54
95.82
95.91
97.38
Employee costs
-0.44
-0.42
-0.1
-0.02
As % of sales
0.57
0.52
0.13
0.03
Other costs
-2.41
-0.98
-0.17
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.15
1.23
0.24
0.29
Operating profit
2.08
1.93
2.71
1.6
OPM
2.71
2.41
3.7
2.29
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-1.88
-1.74
-1.83
-0.99
Other income
0
0
0.03
0
Profit before tax
0.16
0.16
0.89
0.59
Taxes
-0.04
-0.04
-0.22
-0.15
Tax rate
-28.01
-29.43
-25.39
-25.48
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.12
0.11
0.66
0.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.12
0.11
0.66
0.44
yoy growth (%)
6.04
-82.91
51.64
-24.23
NPM
0.15
0.14
0.91
0.63
