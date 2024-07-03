Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd Summary

Laxmi Goldorna House Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Laxmi Goldorna House Private Limited on January 07, 2010 in Gujarat. Further, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Laxmi Goldorna House Limited on July 25, 2017. The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Company and has started its journey in the year 2010 with business of gold jewellery and ornaments which includes wholesale and retail trading of all types of jewellery items. Also the Company process some of its jewellery through jobwork. With continuous growth in jewellery and ornaments business the Company has diversified its business activity in real estate in the year 2017 which includes construction of commercial and residential Projects by adding real estate business in its main Object in Memorandum of Association. At present, Company is engaged in two business segment which include processing and trading business of gold Jewellery and real estates activity. It is in business of processing, wholesale and retail trading of gold jewellery and ornaments. The collection of processed product includes gold jewellery with or without studded precious and semi-precious stones. It started the real estate activity which include construction and development of residential and commercial projects in 2019. In March 2020, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 55,20,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 8.28 Crore.