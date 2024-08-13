|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 25, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|23 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated On: 27/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Mar 2024
|12 Mar 2024
|Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 12, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 27, 2024.
