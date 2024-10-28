|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|The Board of the Directors has fixed the day, date and time and place for the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Board has decided the 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday 28th October 2024 at registered office of the Company situated at Laxmi House, Opp. Bandharano Khacho, M G Haveli Road, Manek Chowk, Ahmedabad-380001, and Gujarat, India at 03:00 PM. Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024) Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on October 28, 2024 (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
