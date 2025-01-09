Laxmi Goldorna House Ltd Management Discussions

To
GEMS AND JEWELLERY INDUSTRY
Growing demand:
Increasing Investments:
Policy Support /Government Initiatives
Attractive Opportunities
INDIAN REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY
The real estate sector is one of the most globally recognized sectors. It comprises of four sub-sectors - housing, retail, hospitality, and commercial. The growth of this sector is well complemented by the growth in the corporate environment and the demand for office space as well as urban and semi-urban accommodation. The construction industry ranks third among the 14 major sectors in terms of direct, indirect and induced effects in all sectors of the economy.
In India, the real estate sector is the second-highest employment generator, after the agriculture sector. It is also expected that this sector will incur more non-resident Indian (NRI) investment, both in the short term and the long term. Bengaluru is expected to be the most favoured property investment destination for NRIs, followed by Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai, Goa, Delhi and Dehradun.
Demand
Opportunities
Policy Support
Investments
Road Ahead
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its approval for the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) platform, which will allow all kind of investors to invest in the Indian real estate market. It would create an opportunity worth Rs. 1.25 trillion (US$ 19.65 billion) in the Indian market in the coming years. Responding to an increasingly well-informed consumer base and bearing in mind the aspect of globalisation, Indian real estate developers have shifted gears and accepted fresh challenges. The most marked change has been the shift from family-owned businesses to that of professionally managed ones. Real estate developers, in meeting the growing need for managing multiple projects across cities, are also
investing in centralized processes to source material and organize manpower and hiring qualified professionals in areas like project management, architecture and engineering.
The residential sector is expected to grow significantly, with the central government aiming to build 20 million affordable houses in urban areas across the country by 2022, under the ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Expected growth in the number of housing units in urban areas will increase the demand for commercial and retail office space.
The current shortage of housing in urban areas is estimated to be ~10 million units. An additional 25 million units of affordable housing are required by 2030 to meet the growth in the countrys urban population.
The growing flow of FDI in Indian real estate is encouraging increased transparency. Developers, in order to attract funding, have revamped their accounting and management systems to meet due diligence standards. Indian real estate is expected to attract a substantial amount of FDI in the next two years with US$ 8 billion capital infusion by FY22.
SWOT ANALYSIS OF OUR COMPANY
RISKS AND CONCERNS
The Indian economy is on a high growth trajectory, with several favourable macroeconomic indicators supporting the growth momentum. The jewellery industry is expected to benefit from the recent developments in the economy. Higher income in the hands of farmers and rural population, driven by normal monsoon forecast, will translate into robust spending and consumption, thus fuelling the demand for jewellery. Frequent regulatory changes and fluctuations in gold and commodity prices may pose a challenge to the Companys margins. Presence of unorganised players and expansion of regional players results in intense competition in the jewellery industry.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
The Companys financial performance for the year ended on March 31, 2023 is as below:
(Rs.)
|Particulars
|2022-23
|2021-22
|Total Revenue
|60,90,63,170
|59,88,53,728
|Total Expenditure
|60,35,34,762
|59,71,68,651
|Profit /(Loss) Before Tax
|55,28,408
|16,85,077
|Less: Current Tax
|14,05,949
|(4,50,000)
|Deferred Tax
|1,65,515
|24,247
|Profit /(Loss) after Taxation
|39,56,945
|12,59,324
|Balance carried to Balance Sheet
|39,56,945
|12,59,324
|Earnings Per Share(EPS)
|Basic
|0.19
|0.06
|Diluted
|0.19
|0.06
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY
The company has implemented proper system for safeguarding the operations/business of the company, through which the assets are verified and frauds, errors are reduced and accounts, information connected to it are maintained such, so as to timely completion of the statements. The Company has adequate systems of Internal Controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The company gets internal audit and verification done at regular intervals. The requirement of having internal auditor compulsory by statue in case of listed and other classes of companies as prescribed shall further strengthen the internal control measures of company.
MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS FRONT
Your Company has undertaken employees development initiatives, which have very positive impact on the morale and team spirit of the employees. The company has continued to give special attention to human resources and overall development.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Certain statements in the reports of the Board of Directors and Managements discussions and analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied since Companys operations are influence by many external and internal factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any of these statements on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.
|Registered Office:
Laxmi House, Opp. Bandharano Khancho, M. G. Haveli Road, Manekchowk, Ahmedabad – 380001, Gujarat, India
|
By Order of the Board For Laxmi Goldorna House Limited
|Jayesh Chinubhai Shah
Managing Director DIN: 02479665
|Rupalben Jayeshkumar Shah
Whole Time Director DIN: 02479662
Date: 28th August, 2023 Place: Ahmedabad, Gujarat
