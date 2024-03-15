|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Mar 2024
|8 Apr 2024
|Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 08, 2024 Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024) Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 08, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024) Laxmi Goldorna House Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 08, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2024)
