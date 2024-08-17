Summary

C Mahendra Exports Ltd is one of the leading diamantaire and jewellery company with a wide spread around the world. The company is engaged in sourcing, processing, cutting, polishing, trading and marketing of diamonds worldwide. The companys principal operations are classified into diamond business and jewellery business. They procure the rough diamonds directly from DTC as well as from the open market. The manufacturing of diamond jewellery is undertaken by their subsidiary, Ciemme Jewels Ltd. The company has two facilities for cutting and polishing of diamonds at Varachha and Udhana in Surat. Further, Ciemme Jewels Ltd owns a jewellery manufacturing facility in MIDC, Andheri, Mumbai. The company has their main head office in Mumbai from where all the marketing and finance operations are controlled. The entire operation for manufacturing is controlled and managed from the Surat office.The company has marketing offices spread across Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Antwerp and Dubai, which markets cut & polished diamonds to domestic and international markets.The company sells their diamond jewellery through their exclusive retail stores and franchisee store in India and shop-in-shop set-up for domestic and international markets. They are having eight exclusive retail stores and one franchisee store in India.C Mahendra Exports Ltd was incorporated on January 4, 2007 as a private limited company with the name C Mahendra Exports Pvt Ltd. The compa

