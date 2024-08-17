Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹1.65
Prev. Close₹1.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹1.65
Day's Low₹1.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹34.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
60.57
63.34
63.34
60
Preference Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Reserves
418.99
540.17
535.3
506.75
Net Worth
492.06
616.01
611.14
579.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
583.5
2,024.13
2,111.44
1,956.79
yoy growth (%)
-71.17
-4.13
7.9
6.15
Raw materials
-648.96
-1,838.62
-1,876.12
-1,755.94
As % of sales
111.21
90.83
88.85
89.73
Employee costs
-4.13
-11.64
-11.38
-13.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-133.49
9.32
28.8
41.06
Depreciation
-8.15
-8.34
-8.79
-9.02
Tax paid
-0.46
-3.4
2.36
-1.71
Working capital
-51.25
51.55
115.06
56.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.17
-4.13
7.9
6.15
Op profit growth
-211.26
-32.2
16.19
-11.94
EBIT growth
-167.08
-22.18
-21.21
16.53
Net profit growth
-2,361.57
-80.99
-20.79
-31.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
4,023.92
4,160.93
3,501.33
3,366.12
1,852.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,023.92
4,160.93
3,501.33
3,366.12
1,852.82
Other Operating Income
9.3
9.73
8.73
0
0
Other Income
17.61
19.95
32.7
18.15
0.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
MAHENDRA SHAH CHANDULAL
Director
NARESH GHAI
Company Secretary
MITHUN PATEL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated
Summary
C Mahendra Exports Ltd is one of the leading diamantaire and jewellery company with a wide spread around the world. The company is engaged in sourcing, processing, cutting, polishing, trading and marketing of diamonds worldwide. The companys principal operations are classified into diamond business and jewellery business. They procure the rough diamonds directly from DTC as well as from the open market. The manufacturing of diamond jewellery is undertaken by their subsidiary, Ciemme Jewels Ltd. The company has two facilities for cutting and polishing of diamonds at Varachha and Udhana in Surat. Further, Ciemme Jewels Ltd owns a jewellery manufacturing facility in MIDC, Andheri, Mumbai. The company has their main head office in Mumbai from where all the marketing and finance operations are controlled. The entire operation for manufacturing is controlled and managed from the Surat office.The company has marketing offices spread across Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Antwerp and Dubai, which markets cut & polished diamonds to domestic and international markets.The company sells their diamond jewellery through their exclusive retail stores and franchisee store in India and shop-in-shop set-up for domestic and international markets. They are having eight exclusive retail stores and one franchisee store in India.C Mahendra Exports Ltd was incorporated on January 4, 2007 as a private limited company with the name C Mahendra Exports Pvt Ltd. The compa
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.