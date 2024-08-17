iifl-logo-icon 1
C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Share Price

1.65
(-2.94%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

1.65

Prev. Close

1.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

1.65

Day's Low

1.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

34.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.99

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Corporate Action

No Record Found

C Mahendra Exports Ltd(Liquidated) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

C Mahendra Exports Ltd(Liquidated) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:00 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.49%

Non-Promoter- 6.48%

Institutions: 6.47%

Non-Institutions: 58.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

60.57

63.34

63.34

60

Preference Capital

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Reserves

418.99

540.17

535.3

506.75

Net Worth

492.06

616.01

611.14

579.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

583.5

2,024.13

2,111.44

1,956.79

yoy growth (%)

-71.17

-4.13

7.9

6.15

Raw materials

-648.96

-1,838.62

-1,876.12

-1,755.94

As % of sales

111.21

90.83

88.85

89.73

Employee costs

-4.13

-11.64

-11.38

-13.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-133.49

9.32

28.8

41.06

Depreciation

-8.15

-8.34

-8.79

-9.02

Tax paid

-0.46

-3.4

2.36

-1.71

Working capital

-51.25

51.55

115.06

56.67

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.17

-4.13

7.9

6.15

Op profit growth

-211.26

-32.2

16.19

-11.94

EBIT growth

-167.08

-22.18

-21.21

16.53

Net profit growth

-2,361.57

-80.99

-20.79

-31.21

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

4,023.92

4,160.93

3,501.33

3,366.12

1,852.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,023.92

4,160.93

3,501.33

3,366.12

1,852.82

Other Operating Income

9.3

9.73

8.73

0

0

Other Income

17.61

19.95

32.7

18.15

0.42

View Annually Results

C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

MAHENDRA SHAH CHANDULAL

Director

NARESH GHAI

Company Secretary

MITHUN PATEL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated

Summary

C Mahendra Exports Ltd is one of the leading diamantaire and jewellery company with a wide spread around the world. The company is engaged in sourcing, processing, cutting, polishing, trading and marketing of diamonds worldwide. The companys principal operations are classified into diamond business and jewellery business. They procure the rough diamonds directly from DTC as well as from the open market. The manufacturing of diamond jewellery is undertaken by their subsidiary, Ciemme Jewels Ltd. The company has two facilities for cutting and polishing of diamonds at Varachha and Udhana in Surat. Further, Ciemme Jewels Ltd owns a jewellery manufacturing facility in MIDC, Andheri, Mumbai. The company has their main head office in Mumbai from where all the marketing and finance operations are controlled. The entire operation for manufacturing is controlled and managed from the Surat office.The company has marketing offices spread across Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Antwerp and Dubai, which markets cut & polished diamonds to domestic and international markets.The company sells their diamond jewellery through their exclusive retail stores and franchisee store in India and shop-in-shop set-up for domestic and international markets. They are having eight exclusive retail stores and one franchisee store in India.C Mahendra Exports Ltd was incorporated on January 4, 2007 as a private limited company with the name C Mahendra Exports Pvt Ltd. The compa
Read More

