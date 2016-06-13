iifl-logo-icon 1
C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Cash Flow Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated

C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-133.49

9.32

28.8

41.06

Depreciation

-8.15

-8.34

-8.79

-9.02

Tax paid

-0.46

-3.4

2.36

-1.71

Working capital

-51.25

51.55

115.06

56.67

Other operating items

Operating

-193.36

49.12

137.43

86.99

Capital expenditure

-2.76

1.13

0.66

3.78

Free cash flow

-196.13

50.25

138.1

90.77

Equity raised

1,097.02

1,077.12

1,016.47

948.24

Investing

0.28

-2.38

50.32

45.03

Financing

137.38

124.73

191.78

187.87

Dividends paid

0

0.15

1.5

4.8

Net in cash

1,038.54

1,249.88

1,398.17

1,276.71

Loading...

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

