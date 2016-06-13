C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-133.49
9.32
28.8
41.06
Depreciation
-8.15
-8.34
-8.79
-9.02
Tax paid
-0.46
-3.4
2.36
-1.71
Working capital
-51.25
51.55
115.06
56.67
Other operating items
Operating
-193.36
49.12
137.43
86.99
Capital expenditure
-2.76
1.13
0.66
3.78
Free cash flow
-196.13
50.25
138.1
90.77
Equity raised
1,097.02
1,077.12
1,016.47
948.24
Investing
0.28
-2.38
50.32
45.03
Financing
137.38
124.73
191.78
187.87
Dividends paid
0
0.15
1.5
4.8
Net in cash
1,038.54
1,249.88
1,398.17
1,276.71
