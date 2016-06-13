C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
60.57
63.34
63.34
60
Preference Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Reserves
418.99
540.17
535.3
506.75
Net Worth
492.06
616.01
611.14
579.25
Minority Interest
Debt
1,165.38
1,105.46
1,066.73
971.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.14
4.85
3.24
5.51
Total Liabilities
1,662.58
1,726.32
1,681.11
1,556.41
Fixed Assets
79.68
88.36
94.05
101.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
140.09
139.81
142.19
91.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.26
0.31
0.31
Networking Capital
1,427.84
1,478.79
1,423.1
1,341.2
Inventories
163.02
515.47
568.1
825.23
Inventory Days
101.97
92.95
98.2
153.92
Sundry Debtors
1,604.25
1,534.73
1,269.01
895.74
Debtor Days
1,003.49
276.74
219.37
167.08
Other Current Assets
36.67
44.84
40.96
71.65
Sundry Creditors
-367.87
-602.1
-442.52
-436.48
Creditor Days
230.11
108.57
76.49
81.41
Other Current Liabilities
-8.23
-14.15
-12.45
-14.94
Cash
14.89
19.12
21.47
21.43
Total Assets
1,662.59
1,726.34
1,681.12
1,556.41
