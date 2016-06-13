iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Profit & Loss Statement

1.65
(-2.94%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

583.5

2,024.13

2,111.44

1,956.79

yoy growth (%)

-71.17

-4.13

7.9

6.15

Raw materials

-648.96

-1,838.62

-1,876.12

-1,755.94

As % of sales

111.21

90.83

88.85

89.73

Employee costs

-4.13

-11.64

-11.38

-13.8

As % of sales

0.7

0.57

0.53

0.7

Other costs

-20.56

-92.85

-104.43

-84.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.52

4.58

4.94

4.3

Operating profit

-90.14

81.01

119.5

102.84

OPM

-15.44

4

5.65

5.25

Depreciation

-8.15

-8.34

-8.79

-9.02

Interest expense

-73.24

-80.48

-86.61

-105.42

Other income

38.05

17.14

4.7

52.66

Profit before tax

-133.49

9.32

28.8

41.06

Taxes

-0.46

-3.4

2.36

-1.71

Tax rate

0.34

-36.48

8.21

-4.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-133.95

5.92

31.16

39.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-133.95

5.92

31.16

39.34

yoy growth (%)

-2,361.57

-80.99

-20.79

-31.21

NPM

-22.95

0.29

1.47

2.01

C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.