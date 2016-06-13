Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
583.5
2,024.13
2,111.44
1,956.79
yoy growth (%)
-71.17
-4.13
7.9
6.15
Raw materials
-648.96
-1,838.62
-1,876.12
-1,755.94
As % of sales
111.21
90.83
88.85
89.73
Employee costs
-4.13
-11.64
-11.38
-13.8
As % of sales
0.7
0.57
0.53
0.7
Other costs
-20.56
-92.85
-104.43
-84.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.52
4.58
4.94
4.3
Operating profit
-90.14
81.01
119.5
102.84
OPM
-15.44
4
5.65
5.25
Depreciation
-8.15
-8.34
-8.79
-9.02
Interest expense
-73.24
-80.48
-86.61
-105.42
Other income
38.05
17.14
4.7
52.66
Profit before tax
-133.49
9.32
28.8
41.06
Taxes
-0.46
-3.4
2.36
-1.71
Tax rate
0.34
-36.48
8.21
-4.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-133.95
5.92
31.16
39.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-133.95
5.92
31.16
39.34
yoy growth (%)
-2,361.57
-80.99
-20.79
-31.21
NPM
-22.95
0.29
1.47
2.01
