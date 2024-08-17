C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2010
Gross Sales
736.42
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
736.42
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.78
Total Income
737.2
Total Expenditure
676.46
PBIDT
60.74
Interest
15.42
PBDT
45.32
Depreciation
2.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
3.42
Deferred Tax
-0.69
Reported Profit After Tax
40.38
Minority Interest After NP
0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
40.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
40.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.97
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
45
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.24
PBDTM(%)
6.15
PATM(%)
5.48
