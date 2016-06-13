iifl-logo-icon 1
C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Key Ratios

1.65
(-2.94%)
Jun 13, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.27

Op profit growth

13.67

EBIT growth

19.13

Net profit growth

2.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.41

6.79

EBIT margin

8.02

7.02

Net profit margin

4.58

4.67

RoCE

14.44

RoNW

5.17

RoA

2.06

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

26.49

26.23

Dividend per share

0.8

0

Cash EPS

24.94

24.47

Book value per share

143.75

115.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

2.56

4.49

P/CEPS

2.72

4.82

P/B

0.47

1.04

EV/EBIDTA

6.82

9.56

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

4.55

0

Tax payout

-1.83

1.17

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

150.52

Inventory days

96.89

Creditor days

-82.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.4

-2.92

Net debt / equity

1.36

1.36

Net debt / op. profit

4.54

4.13

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.15

-90.29

Employee costs

-0.62

-0.72

Other costs

-2.8

-2.18

