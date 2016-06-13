Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.27
Op profit growth
13.67
EBIT growth
19.13
Net profit growth
2.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.41
6.79
EBIT margin
8.02
7.02
Net profit margin
4.58
4.67
RoCE
14.44
RoNW
5.17
RoA
2.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
26.49
26.23
Dividend per share
0.8
0
Cash EPS
24.94
24.47
Book value per share
143.75
115.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
2.56
4.49
P/CEPS
2.72
4.82
P/B
0.47
1.04
EV/EBIDTA
6.82
9.56
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
4.55
0
Tax payout
-1.83
1.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
150.52
Inventory days
96.89
Creditor days
-82.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.4
-2.92
Net debt / equity
1.36
1.36
Net debt / op. profit
4.54
4.13
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.15
-90.29
Employee costs
-0.62
-0.72
Other costs
-2.8
-2.18
