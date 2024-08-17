C Mahendra Exports Ltd Liquidated Summary

C Mahendra Exports Ltd is one of the leading diamantaire and jewellery company with a wide spread around the world. The company is engaged in sourcing, processing, cutting, polishing, trading and marketing of diamonds worldwide. The companys principal operations are classified into diamond business and jewellery business. They procure the rough diamonds directly from DTC as well as from the open market. The manufacturing of diamond jewellery is undertaken by their subsidiary, Ciemme Jewels Ltd. The company has two facilities for cutting and polishing of diamonds at Varachha and Udhana in Surat. Further, Ciemme Jewels Ltd owns a jewellery manufacturing facility in MIDC, Andheri, Mumbai. The company has their main head office in Mumbai from where all the marketing and finance operations are controlled. The entire operation for manufacturing is controlled and managed from the Surat office.The company has marketing offices spread across Surat, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hong Kong, New York, Los Angeles, Antwerp and Dubai, which markets cut & polished diamonds to domestic and international markets.The company sells their diamond jewellery through their exclusive retail stores and franchisee store in India and shop-in-shop set-up for domestic and international markets. They are having eight exclusive retail stores and one franchisee store in India.C Mahendra Exports Ltd was incorporated on January 4, 2007 as a private limited company with the name C Mahendra Exports Pvt Ltd. The company originally formed as a partnership firm under the name and style of C. Mahendra Exports. The company was initially formed to undertake trading activity in diamonds and other precious stones. They set up their first manufacturing facility for processing rough diamonds in Surat in the year 1993 with an installed capacity of 120,000 carats per annum. In the year 2006, they commissioned their second manufacturing unit at Varachha Road, Surat with an installed capacity of 120,000 carats per annum.The constitution of the partnership firm was changed from time to time. In the year 2006, the partners agreed to convert the business of the firm into a private limited company under the name and style C Mahendra Exports Pvt Ltd and in January 4, 2007, they formally incorporated the company. In March 14, 2007, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed to C Mahendra Exports Ltd. In the year 2008, the company established new polished marketing office in Kolkata. In August 23, 2008, the company entered into a Consulting Services Agreement with Nastek Solutions Pvt Ltd for supply of the services including Business Consulting services, SAP consulting services, SAP supporting services and any other services on a non-exclusive basis in India and any additional countries.In the year 2010, the company through their subsidiary, C Mahendra BVBA, Antwerp, acquired Best Shine Ltd in Hong Kong. Also, the company through their subsidiary, C Mahendra (HK) Exports Ltd, acquired AL DASPA Gems and Jewellery, FZE, Dubai. During the year, the company established a marketing office in Dubai with the name, C Mahindra DMCC.The company intends to set up a new diamond processing facility in Gujarat Hira Bourse, SEZ, Ichchhapore, Surat. The company has earmarked Rs 360.57 million for setting up this new facility. The company plans to set up a new diamond jewellery manufacturing unit at Mumbai with an idea to increase their presence in the diamond jewellery. They also intend to increase their reach in international jewellery market through their overseas subsidiaries, Group Companies and through strategic tie-ups.