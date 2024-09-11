Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹699
Prev. Close₹690.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹544.98
Day's High₹699
Day's Low₹687.5
52 Week's High₹848
52 Week's Low₹611
Book Value₹113.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,374.05
P/E52.74
EPS13.1
Divi. Yield0
On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 834 per share, a 73.75 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 480 per share.Read More
The IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers was heavily subscribed, attracting a total subscription of 59.41 times.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
118
118
55.2
55.2
Preference Capital
0
0
62.8
62.8
Reserves
282.31
227.02
186.93
179.3
Net Worth
400.31
345.02
304.93
297.3
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
6,112.02
4,507.52
2,555.63
1,930.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,112.02
4,507.52
2,555.63
1,930.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.16
51.79
30.67
14.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
Summary
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd was originally incorporated as P N Gadgil Jewellers Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 2013, issued by the RoC. The name of Company was changed to P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited, upon conversion from a Private Limited to a Public Limited Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on April 5, 2023, by the RoC. The Company is primarily engaged in retail sales of all kinds of gems, diamonds, semi-precious stones and all types of jewellery made of gold, silver and other metals and all types of precious stones. The Company acquired the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling gold, silver, bullion, and jewellery from P N Gadgil Jewellers via a Business Transfer Agreement in 2013. It achieved a milestone by opening the first store outside Maharashtra at Panaji, Goa in 2015; opened 10th store of the Company at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra in 2016; 20th store opened at Pimpri, Maharashtra. In 2019, it opened 30th store of the Company at Vashi, Maharashtra.The PNG brand derives its legacy from the P N Gadgil brand, which has a rich heritage dating back to 1832 and a legacy of over a century. Leveraging the legacy and heritage of the PNG brand, the Company created a strong presence in Maharashtra offering a wide range of precious metal / jewellery products including gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery, across various price points and designs which cover the need o
Read More
The P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹690.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd is ₹9374.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd is 52.74 and 6.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd is ₹611 and ₹848 as of 06 Jan ‘25
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -12.91%, 3 Month at -10.22% and 1 Month at -6.14%.
