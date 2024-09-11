Summary

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd was originally incorporated as P N Gadgil Jewellers Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 2013, issued by the RoC. The name of Company was changed to P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited, upon conversion from a Private Limited to a Public Limited Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on April 5, 2023, by the RoC. The Company is primarily engaged in retail sales of all kinds of gems, diamonds, semi-precious stones and all types of jewellery made of gold, silver and other metals and all types of precious stones. The Company acquired the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling gold, silver, bullion, and jewellery from P N Gadgil Jewellers via a Business Transfer Agreement in 2013. It achieved a milestone by opening the first store outside Maharashtra at Panaji, Goa in 2015; opened 10th store of the Company at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra in 2016; 20th store opened at Pimpri, Maharashtra. In 2019, it opened 30th store of the Company at Vashi, Maharashtra.The PNG brand derives its legacy from the P N Gadgil brand, which has a rich heritage dating back to 1832 and a legacy of over a century. Leveraging the legacy and heritage of the PNG brand, the Company created a strong presence in Maharashtra offering a wide range of precious metal / jewellery products including gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery, across various price points and designs which cover the need o

