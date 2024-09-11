iifl-logo-icon 1
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Share Price

690.75
(-0.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:59 AM

  • Open699
  • Day's High699
  • 52 Wk High848
  • Prev. Close690.9
  • Day's Low687.5
  • 52 Wk Low 611
  • Turnover (lac)544.98
  • P/E52.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value113.41
  • EPS13.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,374.05
  • Div. Yield0
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

699

Prev. Close

690.9

Turnover(Lac.)

544.98

Day's High

699

Day's Low

687.5

52 Week's High

848

52 Week's Low

611

Book Value

113.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,374.05

P/E

52.74

EPS

13.1

Divi. Yield

0

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares close with 65% premium

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares close with 65% premium

17 Sep 2024|04:07 PM

On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 834 per share, a 73.75 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 480 per share.

PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

17 Sep 2024|09:50 AM

The IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers was heavily subscribed, attracting a total subscription of 59.41 times.

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:01 AM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 83.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.11%

Non-Promoter- 8.27%

Institutions: 8.26%

Non-Institutions: 8.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

118

118

55.2

55.2

Preference Capital

0

0

62.8

62.8

Reserves

282.31

227.02

186.93

179.3

Net Worth

400.31

345.02

304.93

297.3

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

6,112.02

4,507.52

2,555.63

1,930.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,112.02

4,507.52

2,555.63

1,930.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.16

51.79

30.67

14.38

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

Summary

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd was originally incorporated as P N Gadgil Jewellers Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 2013, issued by the RoC. The name of Company was changed to P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited, upon conversion from a Private Limited to a Public Limited Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on April 5, 2023, by the RoC. The Company is primarily engaged in retail sales of all kinds of gems, diamonds, semi-precious stones and all types of jewellery made of gold, silver and other metals and all types of precious stones. The Company acquired the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling gold, silver, bullion, and jewellery from P N Gadgil Jewellers via a Business Transfer Agreement in 2013. It achieved a milestone by opening the first store outside Maharashtra at Panaji, Goa in 2015; opened 10th store of the Company at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra in 2016; 20th store opened at Pimpri, Maharashtra. In 2019, it opened 30th store of the Company at Vashi, Maharashtra.The PNG brand derives its legacy from the P N Gadgil brand, which has a rich heritage dating back to 1832 and a legacy of over a century. Leveraging the legacy and heritage of the PNG brand, the Company created a strong presence in Maharashtra offering a wide range of precious metal / jewellery products including gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery, across various price points and designs which cover the need o
Company FAQs

What is the P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd share price today?

The P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹690.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd is ₹9374.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd is 52.74 and 6.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd is ₹611 and ₹848 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd?

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -12.91%, 3 Month at -10.22% and 1 Month at -6.14%.

What is the shareholding pattern of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 83.11 %
Institutions - 9.59 %
Public - 7.30 %

