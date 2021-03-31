Restated Consolidated Financial Information of P N Gadgil Jewellers
Limited
Independent Auditors Examination Report on the Restated
Consolidated Financial Information prepared in connection with the proposed issue of
equity shares of face value ? 10 each pursuant to the initial public offering by P
N Gadgil Jewellers Limited.
Necessary legal and regulatory compliances under the Local laws in
Dubai, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Related
Directions/Guidelines/Notifications issued by Reserve Bank of India are in process.
Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.
- The audits for the financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31,
2021 were conducted by the Previous Auditors , and accordingly reliance has been placed on
the restated consolidated statement of assets and liabilities of the Group and the
restated consolidated statements of profit and loss (including other comprehensive
income), the restated consolidated statements of changes in equity and the restated
consolidated statements of cash flow of the Group, the summary statements of significant
accounting policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Previous
Years Restated Consolidated Financial Information") examined by the
Previous Auditors. Our examination report in respect of the financial years ended March
31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 is based solely on the examination report
dated March 26, 2024 submitted by the Previous Auditors (the "Previous
Auditors Examination Report"). The Previous Auditors have also confirmed
that the Previous Years Restated Consolidated Financial Information:
- has been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting
policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the Previous
Years Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, to reflect the same accounting
treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed by the
Group as at and for the six-month period ended September 30, 2023;
- do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the
underlying audit reports; and
- have been prepared in accordance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance
Note.
- As indicated in our Special Purpose Audit Report referred above:
- We did not audit the financial statements of Companys subsidiary, "Gadgil
Diamonds Private Limited" which have been audited by Manas M. Bapat (the "GDPL
Auditor") and whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our
opinion on the Special Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, in so
far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this subsidiary,
is based solely on the reports of the GDPL Auditor.
- The consolidated financial statements include Companys subsidiary "PNG
Jewelers, Inc." incorporated outside India whose financial statements and other
financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles
generally accepted in its respective country and which have been audited by Joseph Reeve
CPA (the "PJI Auditor") under generally accepted auditing standards
applicable in its respective country. The Management has converted the financial
statements of such subsidiary located outside India from accounting principles generally
accepted in their respective country to accounting principles generally accepted in India.
We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Management. Our opinion in so far
as it relates to the balances and affairs of such a subsidiary located outside India is
based on the report of the PJI Auditor and the conversion adjustments prepared by the
Management and audited by us.
- The Previous Years Audited Consolidated Financial Statements include 3
subsidiaries incorporated outside India whose financial statements as of and for the
financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and other financial
information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted
in their respective countries and which have been audited by other auditors under
generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective countries. The
Management has converted the financial statements of such subsidiaries located outside
India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective country to
accounting principles generally accepted in India. The Previous Auditors have audited
these conversion adjustments made by the Management. The Previous Auditors opinion
in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of such subsidiaries located outside
India is based on the reports of other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by
the Management and audited by the Previous Auditors.
Our opinion on the Special Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements
and the Previous Years Audited Consolidated Financial Statements is not modified in
respect of the above matters.
- Based on the Previous Auditors Examination Report, the audit reports on the
consolidated financial statements issued by the Previous Auditors included the following
other matters:
As at and for the year ended March 31, 2023:
- The Previous Auditor did not audit the financial statements and other financial
information of 4 subsidiaries (Gadgil Diamonds Private Limited, PNG Jewelers, INC., P N
Gadgil Jewellers DMCC Dubai, and P N G Jewellers LLC
Dubai), whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 26.37
million as at March 31, 2023, total revenues of Rs. 1,553.11 million and net cash inflows
amounting to Rs. 46.57 million for the year ended on that date, as considered in
consolidated financial statements. These financial statements have been audited/reviewed
by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to the Previous Auditor by the
Management and the Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial
statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of
these subsidiaries and joint venture and our report in terms of sub section (3) of section
143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries and joint venture is
based solely on the reports of the other auditors.
- Emphasis of Matter
"We draw attention to Note No. 38 stating that company is in the
process of closing its operations of closing its operations in Dubai, consequently
investments in P N Gadgil Jewellers DMCC (subsidiary) and P N G Jewellers LLC (Joint
venture) total amounting Rs. 101.70 million and loan given to P N G Jewellers LLC
amounting Rs.
420.11 million has been written off in FY 2022-23.
Necessary legal and regulatory compliances under the Local laws in
Dubai, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Related
Directions/Guidelines/Notifications issued by Reserve Bank of India are in process."
The Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial
statements above, and the Previous Auditors report on other legal and regulatory
requirement, is not modified in respect of above matters with respect to the Previous
Auditors reliance on the work done and the reports of other auditors.
As at and for the year ended March 31, 2022:
- The Previous Auditor did not audit the financial statements and other financial
information of 4 subsidiaries (Gadgil Diamonds Private Limited, PNG Jewelers, INC., P N
Gadgil Jewellers DMCC Dubai, and P N G Jewellers LLC Dubai1), whose financial
statement reflect total assets of Rs. 390.18 million as at March 31, 2022, total revenues
of Rs. 939.21 million and net cash inflows amounting to Rs. 275.90 Million for the year
ended on that date, as considered in consolidated financial statements. These financial
statements have been audited/reviewed by other auditors whose reports have been furnished
to the Previous Auditor by the Management and the Previous Auditors opinion on the
consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures
included in respect of these subsidiaries and joint venture and our report in terms of sub
section (3) of section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid
subsidiaries and joint venture is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.
The Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial
statements above, and the Previous Auditors report on other legal and regulatory
requirement, is not modified in respect of above matters with respect to the Previous
Auditors reliance on the work done and the reports of other auditors.
As at and for the year ended March 31, 2021:
- The Company had prepared separate sets of consolidated financial statements for the year
ended March 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021 in accordance with Accounting Standards
prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts)
Rules, 2014 (as amended) on which the Previous Auditor issued auditors reports dated
October 27, 2020 and August 31, 2021 respectively. These separate sets of consolidated
financial statements have been adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles
adopted by the Company on transition to Ind AS, which have also been audited by the
Previous Auditor. The Previous Auditors opinion is not modified in respect of this
matter.
The Previous Auditors did not audit the financial statements and other
financial information of 4 subsidiaries(Gadgil Diamonds Private Limited, PNG Jewelers,
INC., P N Gadgil Jewellers DMCC Dubai, and P N G Jewellers LLC Dubai2), whose
financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 497.83 million as at March 31, 2021,
total revenues of Rs. 1,276.24 million and net cash outflows amounting to Rs. 23.24
Million for the year ended on that date, as considered in consolidated financial
statements. These financial statements have been audited/reviewed by other auditors whose
reports have been furnished to the Previous Auditor by the Management and the Previous
Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates
to the amounts and disclosures included in
1 P N G Jewellers LLC was considered as a subsidiary on the basis of control.
2 P N G Jewellers LLC was considered as a subsidiary on the basis of control.
respect of these subsidiaries and joint venture and our report in terms
of sub section (3) of section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid
subsidiaries and joint venture is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.
The Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial
statements above, and the Previous Auditors report on other legal and regulatory
requirement, is not modified in respect of above matters with respect to the Previous
Auditors reliance on the work done and the reports of other auditors.
- Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us
and also as per the reliance placed on the Previous Auditors Examination Report and the
audit reports of the GDPL Auditor and the PJI Auditor for the respective periods / years
mentioned in paragraphs 7 and 8 above, we report that the Restated Consolidated Financial
Information:
- has been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting
policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the
financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021 to reflect the
same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications
followed as at and for the six-month period ended September 30, 2023;
- do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the
underlying audit reports; and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, the ICDR
Regulations and the Guidance Note.
- The Restated Consolidated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events
that occurred subsequent to the date of the Special Purpose Audit Report on the Special
Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.
- We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality
Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical
Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.
- This examination report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating
of any of the previous audit reports issued by us or the Previous Auditors, nor should
this examination report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements
referred to therein.
- We have no responsibility to update this examination report for events and circumstances
occurring after the date of this examination report.
- Our examination report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for
inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with the SEBI and the Stock Exchanges in connection with
the proposed IPO. Our examination report should not be used, referred to or distributed
for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not
accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other
person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior
consent in writing.
Name: Kiran D. Kulkarni
Designation: Partner Membership No. 35916