Restated Consolidated Financial Information of P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited

To,

The Board of Directors

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited

694, PNG House

Kunte Chowk, Laxmi Road Narayan Peth, Pune 411 030 Maharashtra, India

Independent Auditors Examination Report on the Restated Consolidated Financial Information prepared in connection with the proposed issue of equity shares of face value ? 10 each pursuant to the initial public offering by P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited.

Dear Sirs,

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

We did not audit the separate financial statements and other financial information of two subsidiaries, namely PNG Jewelers, Inc. and Gadgil Diamonds Private Limited, whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 416.60 million as at September 30, 2023, total revenues of Rs. 358.45 million and net cash outflows amounting to Rs. 48.98 million for the year-to-date period then ended on that date, as considered in the Special Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements. These financial statements have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the Special Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries and our report in terms of sub section (3) of section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

Necessary legal and regulatory compliances under the Local laws in Dubai, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Related Directions/Guidelines/Notifications issued by Reserve Bank of India are in process.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

The audits for the financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 were conducted by the Previous Auditors , and accordingly reliance has been placed on the restated consolidated statement of assets and liabilities of the Group and the restated consolidated statements of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the restated consolidated statements of changes in equity and the restated consolidated statements of cash flow of the Group, the summary statements of significant accounting policies, and other explanatory information (collectively, the "Previous Years Restated Consolidated Financial Information") examined by the Previous Auditors. Our examination report in respect of the financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 is based solely on the examination report dated March 26, 2024 submitted by the Previous Auditors (the "Previous Auditors Examination Report"). The Previous Auditors have also confirmed that the Previous Years Restated Consolidated Financial Information:

has been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the Previous Years Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed by the Group as at and for the six-month period ended September 30, 2023; do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports; and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

As indicated in our Special Purpose Audit Report referred above:

We did not audit the financial statements of Companys subsidiary, "Gadgil Diamonds Private Limited" which have been audited by Manas M. Bapat (the "GDPL Auditor") and whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the Special Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this subsidiary, is based solely on the reports of the GDPL Auditor. The consolidated financial statements include Companys subsidiary "PNG Jewelers, Inc." incorporated outside India whose financial statements and other financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in its respective country and which have been audited by Joseph Reeve CPA (the "PJI Auditor") under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in its respective country. The Management has converted the financial statements of such subsidiary located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective country to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Management. Our opinion in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of such a subsidiary located outside India is based on the report of the PJI Auditor and the conversion adjustments prepared by the Management and audited by us. The Previous Years Audited Consolidated Financial Statements include 3 subsidiaries incorporated outside India whose financial statements as of and for the financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, March 31, 2021, and other financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective countries and which have been audited by other auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective countries. The Management has converted the financial statements of such subsidiaries located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective country to accounting principles generally accepted in India. The Previous Auditors have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Management. The Previous Auditors opinion in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of such subsidiaries located outside India is based on the reports of other auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the Management and audited by the Previous Auditors.

Our opinion on the Special Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and the Previous Years Audited Consolidated Financial Statements is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Based on the Previous Auditors Examination Report, the audit reports on the consolidated financial statements issued by the Previous Auditors included the following other matters:

As at and for the year ended March 31, 2023:

The Previous Auditor did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of 4 subsidiaries (Gadgil Diamonds Private Limited, PNG Jewelers, INC., P N Gadgil Jewellers DMCC Dubai, and P N G Jewellers LLC Dubai), whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 26.37 million as at March 31, 2023, total revenues of Rs. 1,553.11 million and net cash inflows amounting to Rs. 46.57 million for the year ended on that date, as considered in consolidated financial statements. These financial statements have been audited/reviewed by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to the Previous Auditor by the Management and the Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries and joint venture and our report in terms of sub section (3) of section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries and joint venture is based solely on the reports of the other auditors. Emphasis of Matter "We draw attention to Note No. 38 stating that company is in the process of closing its operations of closing its operations in Dubai, consequently investments in P N Gadgil Jewellers DMCC (subsidiary) and P N G Jewellers LLC (Joint venture) total amounting Rs. 101.70 million and loan given to P N G Jewellers LLC amounting Rs. 420.11 million has been written off in FY 2022-23. Necessary legal and regulatory compliances under the Local laws in Dubai, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Related Directions/Guidelines/Notifications issued by Reserve Bank of India are in process." The Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial statements above, and the Previous Auditors report on other legal and regulatory requirement, is not modified in respect of above matters with respect to the Previous Auditors reliance on the work done and the reports of other auditors. As at and for the year ended March 31, 2022: The Previous Auditor did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of 4 subsidiaries (Gadgil Diamonds Private Limited, PNG Jewelers, INC., P N Gadgil Jewellers DMCC Dubai, and P N G Jewellers LLC Dubai1), whose financial statement reflect total assets of Rs. 390.18 million as at March 31, 2022, total revenues of Rs. 939.21 million and net cash inflows amounting to Rs. 275.90 Million for the year ended on that date, as considered in consolidated financial statements. These financial statements have been audited/reviewed by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to the Previous Auditor by the Management and the Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries and joint venture and our report in terms of sub section (3) of section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries and joint venture is based solely on the reports of the other auditors. The Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial statements above, and the Previous Auditors report on other legal and regulatory requirement, is not modified in respect of above matters with respect to the Previous Auditors reliance on the work done and the reports of other auditors. As at and for the year ended March 31, 2021: The Company had prepared separate sets of consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2020, and March 31, 2021 in accordance with Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 (as amended) on which the Previous Auditor issued auditors reports dated October 27, 2020 and August 31, 2021 respectively. These separate sets of consolidated financial statements have been adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by the Company on transition to Ind AS, which have also been audited by the Previous Auditor. The Previous Auditors opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

The Previous Auditors did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of 4 subsidiaries(Gadgil Diamonds Private Limited, PNG Jewelers, INC., P N Gadgil Jewellers DMCC Dubai, and P N G Jewellers LLC Dubai2), whose financial statements reflect total assets of Rs. 497.83 million as at March 31, 2021, total revenues of Rs. 1,276.24 million and net cash outflows amounting to Rs. 23.24 Million for the year ended on that date, as considered in consolidated financial statements. These financial statements have been audited/reviewed by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to the Previous Auditor by the Management and the Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in

1 P N G Jewellers LLC was considered as a subsidiary on the basis of control.

2 P N G Jewellers LLC was considered as a subsidiary on the basis of control.

respect of these subsidiaries and joint venture and our report in terms of sub section (3) of section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates to the aforesaid subsidiaries and joint venture is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

The Previous Auditors opinion on the consolidated financial statements above, and the Previous Auditors report on other legal and regulatory requirement, is not modified in respect of above matters with respect to the Previous Auditors reliance on the work done and the reports of other auditors.

Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us and also as per the reliance placed on the Previous Auditors Examination Report and the audit reports of the GDPL Auditor and the PJI Auditor for the respective periods / years mentioned in paragraphs 7 and 8 above, we report that the Restated Consolidated Financial Information:

has been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping/reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2021 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping/classifications followed as at and for the six-month period ended September 30, 2023; do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports; and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

The Restated Consolidated Financial Information do not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the date of the Special Purpose Audit Report on the Special Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

This examination report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us or the Previous Auditors, nor should this examination report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update this examination report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of this examination report.

Our examination report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with the SEBI and the Stock Exchanges in connection with the proposed IPO. Our examination report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.