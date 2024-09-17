iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Shareholding Pattern

640
(-3.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

83.11%

83.11%

83.11%

83.11%

100%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

7.28%

8.26%

8.26%

9.59%

0%

Non-Institutions

9.6%

8.62%

8.62%

7.29%

0%

Total Non-Promoter

16.88%

16.88%

16.88%

16.88%

0%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.11%

Non-Promoter- 7.28%

Institutions: 7.28%

Non-Institutions: 9.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd: Related NEWS

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares close with 65% premium

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares close with 65% premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|04:07 PM

On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 834 per share, a 73.75 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 480 per share.

Read More
PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Sep 2024|09:50 AM

The IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers was heavily subscribed, attracting a total subscription of 59.41 times.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.