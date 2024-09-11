P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,001.31
1,668.18
1,512.02
1,971.69
1,371.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,001.31
1,668.18
1,512.02
1,971.69
1,371.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.8
1.93
2.16
2.71
2.26
Total Income
2,013.11
1,670.11
1,514.17
1,974.41
1,373.77
Total Expenditure
1,947.23
1,603.85
1,423.06
1,880.12
1,326.3
PBIDT
65.88
66.26
91.12
94.28
47.46
Interest
12.9
12.29
12.26
12.93
10.95
PBDT
52.99
53.97
78.85
81.35
36.51
Depreciation
7.16
6.26
5.46
6
6.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
11.37
12.1
18.72
18.76
7.95
Deferred Tax
-0.46
0.29
-0.26
0.46
0.47
Reported Profit After Tax
34.92
35.32
54.93
56.12
21.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
34.92
35.32
54.93
56.12
21.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
34.92
35.32
54.93
56.12
21.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.57
2.99
7.68
4.76
3.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
135.71
118
118
118
55.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.29
3.97
6.02
4.78
3.46
PBDTM(%)
2.64
3.23
5.21
4.12
2.66
PATM(%)
1.74
2.11
3.63
2.84
1.6
