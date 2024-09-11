iifl-logo-icon 1
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Quarterly Results

688.9
(3.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

2,001.31

1,668.18

1,512.02

1,971.69

1,371.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,001.31

1,668.18

1,512.02

1,971.69

1,371.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.8

1.93

2.16

2.71

2.26

Total Income

2,013.11

1,670.11

1,514.17

1,974.41

1,373.77

Total Expenditure

1,947.23

1,603.85

1,423.06

1,880.12

1,326.3

PBIDT

65.88

66.26

91.12

94.28

47.46

Interest

12.9

12.29

12.26

12.93

10.95

PBDT

52.99

53.97

78.85

81.35

36.51

Depreciation

7.16

6.26

5.46

6

6.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

11.37

12.1

18.72

18.76

7.95

Deferred Tax

-0.46

0.29

-0.26

0.46

0.47

Reported Profit After Tax

34.92

35.32

54.93

56.12

21.95

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

34.92

35.32

54.93

56.12

21.95

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

34.92

35.32

54.93

56.12

21.95

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.57

2.99

7.68

4.76

3.98

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

135.71

118

118

118

55.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.29

3.97

6.02

4.78

3.46

PBDTM(%)

2.64

3.23

5.21

4.12

2.66

PATM(%)

1.74

2.11

3.63

2.84

1.6

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd: Related NEWS

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares close with 65% premium

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares close with 65% premium

17 Sep 2024|04:07 PM

On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 834 per share, a 73.75 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 480 per share.

PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

17 Sep 2024|09:50 AM

The IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers was heavily subscribed, attracting a total subscription of 59.41 times.

