P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

640
(-3.21%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

118

118

55.2

55.2

Preference Capital

0

0

62.8

62.8

Reserves

282.31

227.02

186.93

179.3

Net Worth

400.31

345.02

304.93

297.3

Minority Interest

Debt

262.31

269.73

231.21

278.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.92

5.35

4.74

0

Total Liabilities

668.54

620.1

540.88

575.65

Fixed Assets

176.92

181.46

187.07

171.41

Intangible Assets

Investments

46.34

56.51

56.65

56.55

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

1.89

Networking Capital

398.74

338.49

276.02

313.48

Inventories

573.88

670.03

614.13

701.52

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

56.13

43.54

33.07

34.73

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

159.34

120.94

134.6

150.55

Sundry Creditors

-124.36

-156.24

-80.84

-94.91

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-266.25

-339.78

-424.94

-478.41

Cash

46.54

43.65

21.14

32.34

Total Assets

668.54

620.11

540.88

575.67

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd : related Articles

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares close with 65% premium

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares close with 65% premium

17 Sep 2024|04:07 PM

On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 834 per share, a 73.75 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 480 per share.

Read More
PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

17 Sep 2024|09:50 AM

The IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers was heavily subscribed, attracting a total subscription of 59.41 times.

Read More

