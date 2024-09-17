P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
118
118
55.2
55.2
Preference Capital
0
0
62.8
62.8
Reserves
282.31
227.02
186.93
179.3
Net Worth
400.31
345.02
304.93
297.3
Minority Interest
Debt
262.31
269.73
231.21
278.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.92
5.35
4.74
0
Total Liabilities
668.54
620.1
540.88
575.65
Fixed Assets
176.92
181.46
187.07
171.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.34
56.51
56.65
56.55
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
1.89
Networking Capital
398.74
338.49
276.02
313.48
Inventories
573.88
670.03
614.13
701.52
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
56.13
43.54
33.07
34.73
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
159.34
120.94
134.6
150.55
Sundry Creditors
-124.36
-156.24
-80.84
-94.91
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-266.25
-339.78
-424.94
-478.41
Cash
46.54
43.65
21.14
32.34
Total Assets
668.54
620.11
540.88
575.67
On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 834 per share, a 73.75 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 480 per share.Read More
The IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers was heavily subscribed, attracting a total subscription of 59.41 times.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.