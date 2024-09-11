iifl-logo-icon 1
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

673.15
(-2.55%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023

Gross Sales

4,600.01

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

4,600.01

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

6

Total Income

4,606.01

Total Expenditure

4,418.62

PBIDT

187.39

Interest

33.61

PBDT

153.78

Depreciation

17.73

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

34.44

Deferred Tax

1.39

Reported Profit After Tax

100.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

100.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

100.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.49

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

118

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.07

PBDTM(%)

3.34

PATM(%)

2.17

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd: Related NEWS

PN Gadgil Jewellers' shares close with 65% premium

17 Sep 2024|04:07 PM

On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 834 per share, a 73.75 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 480 per share.

PN Gadgil Jewellers Shares List at 74% Premium

17 Sep 2024|09:50 AM

The IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers was heavily subscribed, attracting a total subscription of 59.41 times.

