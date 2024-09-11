P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
Gross Sales
4,600.01
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
4,600.01
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
6
Total Income
4,606.01
Total Expenditure
4,418.62
PBIDT
187.39
Interest
33.61
PBDT
153.78
Depreciation
17.73
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
34.44
Deferred Tax
1.39
Reported Profit After Tax
100.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
100.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
100.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.49
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
118
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.07
PBDTM(%)
3.34
PATM(%)
2.17
