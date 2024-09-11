P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd Summary

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd was originally incorporated as P N Gadgil Jewellers Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 28, 2013, issued by the RoC. The name of Company was changed to P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited, upon conversion from a Private Limited to a Public Limited Company, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was issued on April 5, 2023, by the RoC. The Company is primarily engaged in retail sales of all kinds of gems, diamonds, semi-precious stones and all types of jewellery made of gold, silver and other metals and all types of precious stones. The Company acquired the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling gold, silver, bullion, and jewellery from P N Gadgil Jewellers via a Business Transfer Agreement in 2013. It achieved a milestone by opening the first store outside Maharashtra at Panaji, Goa in 2015; opened 10th store of the Company at Ahmednagar, Maharashtra in 2016; 20th store opened at Pimpri, Maharashtra. In 2019, it opened 30th store of the Company at Vashi, Maharashtra.The PNG brand derives its legacy from the P N Gadgil brand, which has a rich heritage dating back to 1832 and a legacy of over a century. Leveraging the legacy and heritage of the PNG brand, the Company created a strong presence in Maharashtra offering a wide range of precious metal / jewellery products including gold, silver, platinum and diamond jewellery, across various price points and designs which cover the need of customers and include collections that specifically designed for special occasions, such as weddings, engagements, anniversaries and festivals, as well as everyday wear jewellery. The Company regularly interact with a team of designers deployed at the Karigars facilities for introducing new and innovative design for our jewelleries. Their design team also helps customize jewellery catering to individual requirements in terms of design, size, polish and weight. Although BIS hallmarking of gold jewellery was made mandatory in 2021, the Company has voluntarily adopted and implemented BIS hallmark standards for gold products since 2007 to ensure that products comply with highest industry standards. Diamond jewellery is certified by various agencies including Gemological Science International and it procure diamonds from vendors who provide a certification.The Company is proposing the Initial Public Offering aggregating Rs 1100 Cr. Equity Shares, by raising funds comprising Rs 850 Cr through Fresh Issue and Rs 250 Cr Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.