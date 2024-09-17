|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter/ half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 12, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter/ half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Oct 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)
On the BSE, the shares were listed at Rs 834 per share, a 73.75 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 480 per share.Read More
The IPO of PN Gadgil Jewellers was heavily subscribed, attracting a total subscription of 59.41 times.Read More
