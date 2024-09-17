P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 05, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.10.2024)