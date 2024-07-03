Summary

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 13, 1989 at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh as Hotel Anant Private Limited. The name of Company was changed to Hotel Anant Private Limited vide Certificate of incorporation dated September 13, 2002 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The name of Company was further changed to Vaibhav Empire Private Limited on June 11, 2003; thereafter was again changed to Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Private Limited at Telangana on July 4, 2016. Subsequently, Company got converted to a Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on May 13, 2022.Vaibhav Jewellers, are a leading regional jewellery brand in South India. They are operating as a hyperlocal jewellery retail chain having presence in the micro markets of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana with 15 showrooms across 10 towns and 2 cities. Vaibhav Jewellers, were established by the Founder, Late Mr. Manoj Kumar Grandhi, to introduce organised jewellery retail play in the markets they operate in. The Company started jewellery business as a Proprietorship Concern in the year 1994 with opening of first showroom in Vishakapatnam. In 2007, it launched V Square, flagship showroom, which is one of the largest in Visakhapatnam with jewellery retail space. As of now, the Company has positioned itself

