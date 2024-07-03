Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹294.8
Prev. Close₹293.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,674.72
Day's High₹295.35
Day's Low₹274.4
52 Week's High₹349.55
52 Week's Low₹165
Book Value₹136.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,351.85
P/E16.29
EPS18.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.85
39.08
9.77
9.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
568.94
305.47
263.09
219.22
Net Worth
617.79
344.55
272.86
228.99
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi
Whole Time Director & CFO
Grandhi Sai Keerthana
Executive Director
Grandhi Sai Sindhuri
Independent Director
Adabala Seshagiri Rao
Independent Director
Ramesh Babu Nemani
Independent Director
Sridevi Dasari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bandari Shiva Krishna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd
Summary
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 13, 1989 at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh as Hotel Anant Private Limited. The name of Company was changed to Hotel Anant Private Limited vide Certificate of incorporation dated September 13, 2002 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The name of Company was further changed to Vaibhav Empire Private Limited on June 11, 2003; thereafter was again changed to Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Private Limited at Telangana on July 4, 2016. Subsequently, Company got converted to a Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on May 13, 2022.Vaibhav Jewellers, are a leading regional jewellery brand in South India. They are operating as a hyperlocal jewellery retail chain having presence in the micro markets of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana with 15 showrooms across 10 towns and 2 cities. Vaibhav Jewellers, were established by the Founder, Late Mr. Manoj Kumar Grandhi, to introduce organised jewellery retail play in the markets they operate in. The Company started jewellery business as a Proprietorship Concern in the year 1994 with opening of first showroom in Vishakapatnam. In 2007, it launched V Square, flagship showroom, which is one of the largest in Visakhapatnam with jewellery retail space. As of now, the Company has positioned itself
Read More
The Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹276.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd is ₹1351.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd is 16.29 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd is ₹165 and ₹349.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -9.35%, 6 Month at 26.05%, 3 Month at 10.68% and 1 Month at 23.21%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.