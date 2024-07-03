iifl-logo-icon 1
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd Share Price

276.75
(-5.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  Open 294.8
  Day's High 295.35
  52 Wk High 349.55
  Prev. Close 293.3
  Day's Low 274.4
  52 Wk Low 165
  Turnover (lac) 1,674.72
  P/E 16.29
  Face Value 10
  Book Value 136.39
  EPS 18.01
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 1,351.85
  Div. Yield 0
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

294.8

Prev. Close

293.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,674.72

Day's High

295.35

Day's Low

274.4

52 Week's High

349.55

52 Week's Low

165

Book Value

136.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,351.85

P/E

16.29

EPS

18.01

Divi. Yield

0

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.27%

Non-Promoter- 4.01%

Institutions: 4.01%

Non-Institutions: 21.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.85

39.08

9.77

9.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

568.94

305.47

263.09

219.22

Net Worth

617.79

344.55

272.86

228.99

Minority Interest

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Grandhi

Whole Time Director & CFO

Grandhi Sai Keerthana

Executive Director

Grandhi Sai Sindhuri

Independent Director

Adabala Seshagiri Rao

Independent Director

Ramesh Babu Nemani

Independent Director

Sridevi Dasari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bandari Shiva Krishna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd

Summary

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company on March 13, 1989 at Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh as Hotel Anant Private Limited. The name of Company was changed to Hotel Anant Private Limited vide Certificate of incorporation dated September 13, 2002 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh. The name of Company was further changed to Vaibhav Empire Private Limited on June 11, 2003; thereafter was again changed to Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Private Limited at Telangana on July 4, 2016. Subsequently, Company got converted to a Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Limited through fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh on May 13, 2022.Vaibhav Jewellers, are a leading regional jewellery brand in South India. They are operating as a hyperlocal jewellery retail chain having presence in the micro markets of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana with 15 showrooms across 10 towns and 2 cities. Vaibhav Jewellers, were established by the Founder, Late Mr. Manoj Kumar Grandhi, to introduce organised jewellery retail play in the markets they operate in. The Company started jewellery business as a Proprietorship Concern in the year 1994 with opening of first showroom in Vishakapatnam. In 2007, it launched V Square, flagship showroom, which is one of the largest in Visakhapatnam with jewellery retail space. As of now, the Company has positioned itself
Company FAQs

What is the Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd share price today?

The Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹276.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd is ₹1351.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd is 16.29 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd is ₹165 and ₹349.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd?

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -9.35%, 6 Month at 26.05%, 3 Month at 10.68% and 1 Month at 23.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.27 %
Institutions - 4.02 %
Public - 21.71 %

