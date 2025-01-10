Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.85
39.08
9.77
9.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
568.94
305.47
263.09
219.22
Net Worth
617.79
344.55
272.86
228.99
Minority Interest
Debt
429.01
485.14
503.15
489.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1,046.8
829.69
776.01
718
Fixed Assets
78.74
83.93
90.35
99.24
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.65
2.85
2.07
1.13
Networking Capital
788.83
725.69
674.94
592.77
Inventories
1,080.64
933.58
767.15
641.17
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.65
24.38
20.02
19.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
34.03
15.9
11.3
16.95
Sundry Creditors
-101.38
-38.05
-88.68
-58.97
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-251.11
-210.12
-34.85
-26.14
Cash
175.59
17.22
8.64
24.85
Total Assets
1,046.81
829.69
776
717.99
No Record Found
