Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd Board Meeting

Manoj Vaibhav CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. outcome of board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors is schedule to be held on May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. We hereby submit the audited financial results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday February 12 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un Audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter ended December 31 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. In terms of Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting have approved: 1. Un-audited Standalone Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 as recommended by the Audit Committee and reviewed by the Statutory Auditors. 2. All the 96 experienced employees of Grandhi Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari (HUF) are taken into the Company to ensure continuity of their employment as part of business restructuring decision taken prior to IPO. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

Manoj Vaibhav: Related News

No Record Found

