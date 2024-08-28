Approved time, date, venue of the 35 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on 25 September, 2024 at 10:30 A.M through Video Conference or other Audio Visual means. This is in reference to our letter dated August 14, 2024, wherein the Company had informed that 35th AGM of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. However, due to administrative and unavoidable circumstances, it has been decided by the Board of Directors to revise the date of 35th AGM to Monday, September 30, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. to be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means and consequently the Cut-off date for determining eligibility of Members for voting electronically as well as at the AGM is fixed as September 23, 2024. Further e-voting period for 35th AGM to commence from, Friday, September 27, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. and ends on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Voting Results & Combined Scrutinizer Report of 35th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)