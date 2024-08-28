iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd AGM

288.15
(3.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:44:58 AM

Manoj Vaibhav CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202428 Aug 2024
Approved time, date, venue of the 35 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on 25 September, 2024 at 10:30 A.M through Video Conference or other Audio Visual means. This is in reference to our letter dated August 14, 2024, wherein the Company had informed that 35th AGM of the Company will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. However, due to administrative and unavoidable circumstances, it has been decided by the Board of Directors to revise the date of 35th AGM to Monday, September 30, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. to be held through video conferencing and other audio-visual means and consequently the Cut-off date for determining eligibility of Members for voting electronically as well as at the AGM is fixed as September 23, 2024. Further e-voting period for 35th AGM to commence from, Friday, September 27, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. and ends on Sunday, September 29, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024) Voting Results & Combined Scrutinizer Report of 35th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 1/10/2024)

Manoj Vaibhav: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.