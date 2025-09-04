No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
8.96
8.96
8.96
Preference Capital
0
8.57
8.57
Reserves
127.89
96.77
73.4
Net Worth
136.85
114.3
90.93
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,691.4
|91.17
|3,27,717.38
|1,030
|0.3
|13,040
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
514.25
|68.02
|53,065.21
|256.48
|0.29
|6,142.24
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
13.56
|15.24
|8,916.21
|164.15
|0
|724.91
|9.55
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
555.75
|0
|8,409.63
|-59.22
|0
|348.24
|85.1
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
580.15
|31.74
|7,873.12
|68.11
|0
|1,702.42
|115.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Unit #B-1 Lower Grnd Flr Jewel,
World (Cotton Exch Bld) 175 Ka,
Maharashtra - 400002
Tel: +91 90044 29107
Website: http://www.shringar.ms
Email: cs@shringar.ms
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd
