Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,691.4
|91.17
|3,27,717.38
|1,030
|0.3
|13,040
|189.35
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
514.25
|68.02
|53,065.21
|256.48
|0.29
|6,142.24
|46.3
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
13.56
|15.24
|8,916.21
|164.15
|0
|724.91
|9.55
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd
BLUESTONE
555.75
|0
|8,409.63
|-59.22
|0
|348.24
|85.1
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
580.15
|31.74
|7,873.12
|68.11
|0
|1,702.42
|115.58
No Record Found
