Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.32
7.32
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.49
1
Net Worth
9.81
8.32
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,009.25
|82.18
|2,67,157.05
|990
|0.37
|16,053
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
430.7
|70.03
|44,423.92
|217.96
|0.28
|6,392.54
|42.13
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
13.93
|21.11
|7,523.42
|146.21
|0
|638.73
|6.76
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
503.15
|32.97
|6,828.16
|85.23
|0
|2,406.85
|104.71
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,766.9
|47.52
|5,491.88
|48.19
|0.5
|1,131.64
|330.11
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hirachand Pukhraj Gulecha
Whole Time Director & CFO
Niraj Gulecha
Non Executive Director
Khushbu Niraj Gulecha
Independent Director
Hiram Zubair Shaikh
Independent Director
Manoj Premkumar Bohra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jai Dilip Shrimankar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd
Summary
The Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 15 Mar ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 15 Mar ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 15 Mar ‘25
Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
