Divine Hira Jewellers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
7.32
7.32
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
2.49
1
Net Worth
9.81
8.32
Minority Interest
Debt
18.61
14.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
28.43
22.38
Fixed Assets
0.29
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
26.36
21.52
Inventories
11.3
9.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
15.08
12.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.54
0.28
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.15
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.56
-0.73
Cash
1.76
0.55
Total Assets
28.41
22.37
