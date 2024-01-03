Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,009.25
|82.18
|2,67,157.05
|990
|0.37
|16,053
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
430.7
|70.03
|44,423.92
|217.96
|0.28
|6,392.54
|42.13
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
13.93
|21.11
|7,523.42
|146.21
|0
|638.73
|6.76
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
503.15
|32.97
|6,828.16
|85.23
|0
|2,406.85
|104.71
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
THANGAMAYL
1,766.9
|47.52
|5,491.88
|48.19
|0.5
|1,131.64
|330.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.