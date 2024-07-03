iifl-logo-icon 1
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Share Price

1,961.7
(-2.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:55 PM

  • Open2,049.45
  • Day's High2,049.45
  • 52 Wk High2,650
  • Prev. Close2,019.2
  • Day's Low1,944.6
  • 52 Wk Low 1,140
  • Turnover (lac)236.54
  • P/E58.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value193.99
  • EPS34.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,382.74
  • Div. Yield0.49
No Records Found

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

2,049.45

Prev. Close

2,019.2

Turnover(Lac.)

236.54

Day's High

2,049.45

Day's Low

1,944.6

52 Week's High

2,650

52 Week's Low

1,140

Book Value

193.99

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,382.74

P/E

58.15

EPS

34.75

Divi. Yield

0.49

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 6

Record Date: 18 Jul, 2024

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 May, 2024

arrow

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.27%

Non-Promoter- 17.29%

Institutions: 17.29%

Non-Institutions: 21.43%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.44

13.72

13.72

13.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

465.74

375.07

310.55

284.2

Net Worth

493.18

388.79

324.27

297.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,193.07

1,818.61

1,691.96

1,379.29

yoy growth (%)

20.58

7.48

22.66

6.14

Raw materials

-1,974.91

-1,592.8

-1,481.4

-1,239.83

As % of sales

90.05

87.58

87.55

89.88

Employee costs

-45.13

-33.28

-42.24

-31.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

52.02

116.97

69.41

33.93

Depreciation

-9.65

-9.46

-10.18

-8.16

Tax paid

-13.48

-30.38

-23.75

-11.06

Working capital

107.21

141.51

72.89

135.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.58

7.48

22.66

6.14

Op profit growth

-41.37

50.44

64.68

22.49

EBIT growth

-44.08

54.44

71.75

31.36

Net profit growth

-55.48

89.64

99.6

63.67

No Record Found

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Balarama Govinda Das

Joint Managing Director

Ba Ramesh

Joint Managing Director

N B Kumar

Independent Director

S Rethinavelu

Independent Director

Lalji Vora

Independent Director

V R Muthu

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V Vijayaraghavan

Non Executive Director

Yamuna Vasini Devadasi

Independent Director

S M Chandrasekaran

Independent Director

Rajakumari Jeevagan

Independent Director

JAGATHEESAN NAGARATHINAM

Independent Director

K.Thirupathi Rajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

Summary

Thangamayil Jewellery Limited was incorporated in March, 2000. Prior to the formation of Company, the business was carried on by the promoters of the Company in the name of Balu Jewellery as a Partnership Concern. Since 1984, the Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of jewellery.Company is one of the leading jewellery retailers in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. It trades in Gold Jewellery, Diamond and Platinum jewels. They sell variety of ornaments like Gold chains, Necklaces, Bangles, Ear Studs, Nose Rings, Waist Belts, Kasu Malai, Bracelets, Finger Rings and other items fitting to the taste of the customers. The ornaments are made to order as per specific requirements by the customer and the same are manufactured at the companys unit near Madurai. Further, the gold jewels are bought readymade from various dealers situated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal, according to the designs, models and current fashions and demand in the market for sale at the counters.The company introduced the Hallmarking practice for the first time in Madurai serviced by the company. They are having their showroom at Netaji Road, Madurai. The showroom is housed in a three storied set up in total area of 11,416 sq ft.In May 2001, the company purchased the Gold Assaying Machine to ensure quality of gold ornament through laser technology. In June 2001, they opened their exclusive showroom for Diamond and other precious stones at Madurai. In August 2001, they obt
Company FAQs

What is the Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd share price today?

The Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1961.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd is ₹5382.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd is 58.15 and 10.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd is ₹1140 and ₹2650 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd?

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.72%, 3 Years at 42.84%, 1 Year at 46.78%, 6 Month at 15.75%, 3 Month at -18.24% and 1 Month at -2.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.27 %
Institutions - 17.30 %
Public - 21.43 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

