Summary

Thangamayil Jewellery Limited was incorporated in March, 2000. Prior to the formation of Company, the business was carried on by the promoters of the Company in the name of Balu Jewellery as a Partnership Concern. Since 1984, the Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of jewellery.Company is one of the leading jewellery retailers in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. It trades in Gold Jewellery, Diamond and Platinum jewels. They sell variety of ornaments like Gold chains, Necklaces, Bangles, Ear Studs, Nose Rings, Waist Belts, Kasu Malai, Bracelets, Finger Rings and other items fitting to the taste of the customers. The ornaments are made to order as per specific requirements by the customer and the same are manufactured at the companys unit near Madurai. Further, the gold jewels are bought readymade from various dealers situated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal, according to the designs, models and current fashions and demand in the market for sale at the counters.The company introduced the Hallmarking practice for the first time in Madurai serviced by the company. They are having their showroom at Netaji Road, Madurai. The showroom is housed in a three storied set up in total area of 11,416 sq ft.In May 2001, the company purchased the Gold Assaying Machine to ensure quality of gold ornament through laser technology. In June 2001, they opened their exclusive showroom for Diamond and other precious stones at Madurai. In August 2001, they obt

