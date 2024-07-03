Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹2,049.45
Prev. Close₹2,019.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹236.54
Day's High₹2,049.45
Day's Low₹1,944.6
52 Week's High₹2,650
52 Week's Low₹1,140
Book Value₹193.99
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,382.74
P/E58.15
EPS34.75
Divi. Yield0.49
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.44
13.72
13.72
13.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
465.74
375.07
310.55
284.2
Net Worth
493.18
388.79
324.27
297.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,193.07
1,818.61
1,691.96
1,379.29
yoy growth (%)
20.58
7.48
22.66
6.14
Raw materials
-1,974.91
-1,592.8
-1,481.4
-1,239.83
As % of sales
90.05
87.58
87.55
89.88
Employee costs
-45.13
-33.28
-42.24
-31.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
52.02
116.97
69.41
33.93
Depreciation
-9.65
-9.46
-10.18
-8.16
Tax paid
-13.48
-30.38
-23.75
-11.06
Working capital
107.21
141.51
72.89
135.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.58
7.48
22.66
6.14
Op profit growth
-41.37
50.44
64.68
22.49
EBIT growth
-44.08
54.44
71.75
31.36
Net profit growth
-55.48
89.64
99.6
63.67
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Balarama Govinda Das
Joint Managing Director
Ba Ramesh
Joint Managing Director
N B Kumar
Independent Director
S Rethinavelu
Independent Director
Lalji Vora
Independent Director
V R Muthu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V Vijayaraghavan
Non Executive Director
Yamuna Vasini Devadasi
Independent Director
S M Chandrasekaran
Independent Director
Rajakumari Jeevagan
Independent Director
JAGATHEESAN NAGARATHINAM
Independent Director
K.Thirupathi Rajan
Reports by Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd
Summary
Thangamayil Jewellery Limited was incorporated in March, 2000. Prior to the formation of Company, the business was carried on by the promoters of the Company in the name of Balu Jewellery as a Partnership Concern. Since 1984, the Company is in the business of manufacturing and trading of jewellery.Company is one of the leading jewellery retailers in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. It trades in Gold Jewellery, Diamond and Platinum jewels. They sell variety of ornaments like Gold chains, Necklaces, Bangles, Ear Studs, Nose Rings, Waist Belts, Kasu Malai, Bracelets, Finger Rings and other items fitting to the taste of the customers. The ornaments are made to order as per specific requirements by the customer and the same are manufactured at the companys unit near Madurai. Further, the gold jewels are bought readymade from various dealers situated in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala and West Bengal, according to the designs, models and current fashions and demand in the market for sale at the counters.The company introduced the Hallmarking practice for the first time in Madurai serviced by the company. They are having their showroom at Netaji Road, Madurai. The showroom is housed in a three storied set up in total area of 11,416 sq ft.In May 2001, the company purchased the Gold Assaying Machine to ensure quality of gold ornament through laser technology. In June 2001, they opened their exclusive showroom for Diamond and other precious stones at Madurai. In August 2001, they obt
Read More
The Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1961.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd is ₹5382.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd is 58.15 and 10.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd is ₹1140 and ₹2650 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 62.72%, 3 Years at 42.84%, 1 Year at 46.78%, 6 Month at 15.75%, 3 Month at -18.24% and 1 Month at -2.56%.
