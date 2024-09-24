Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting of the Company to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results for the 2nd Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Un Audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended - 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 23 Sep 2024

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve While Announcing Board meeting for Fund raising we have by error attached Machine readable format instead of Readable one. we therefore file the readable format now. The Board at the Meeting held today(26.09.2024) approved Fund raising by Issue of Right Equity shares (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting of the Company to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 CESSATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 3 May 2024

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting of the Company. Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024) Regulation 30 of LODR, 2015 with regard to appointment of Independent directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 22 Jan 2024