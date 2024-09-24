|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Thangamayil Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting of the Company to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results for the 2nd Quarter ended 30th September 2024 Un Audited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ended - 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|Thangamayil Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve While Announcing Board meeting for Fund raising we have by error attached Machine readable format instead of Readable one. we therefore file the readable format now. The Board at the Meeting held today(26.09.2024) approved Fund raising by Issue of Right Equity shares (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Thangamayil Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting of the Company to consider and approve the Un-Audited financial results for the 1st Quarter ended 30th June 2024 CESSATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Thangamayil Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation regarding Board meeting of the Company. Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024) Regulation 30 of LODR, 2015 with regard to appointment of Independent directors (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Feb 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|Thangamayil Jewellery Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial results & Interim Dividend for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 Interim Dividend - Financial year ending - 31.03.2024 Further to our letter dated 22nd January, 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today 1st February, 2024 has approved payment of interim dividend @ Rs 4.00/- per share of face value of Rs.10/- each (40%) for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the LODR Regulations, the interim dividend will be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members and / or Depositories as on 12th February, 2024, being the Record Date fixed by the Company as informed vide our letter dated 22nd January, 2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for 31.12.2023 Interim Dividend - Financial year ending - 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.02.2024)
