Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
52.02
116.97
69.41
33.93
Depreciation
-9.65
-9.46
-10.18
-8.16
Tax paid
-13.48
-30.38
-23.75
-11.06
Working capital
107.21
141.51
72.89
135.34
Other operating items
Operating
136.09
218.62
108.36
150.04
Capital expenditure
12.47
3.99
19.7
9.26
Free cash flow
148.56
222.61
128.06
159.3
Equity raised
556.2
404.04
315.78
272.55
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
680.47
221.59
168.56
205.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
4.8
Net in cash
1,385.24
848.25
612.4
642.16
