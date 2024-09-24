iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,022.5
(4.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,193.07

1,818.61

1,691.96

1,379.29

yoy growth (%)

20.58

7.48

22.66

6.14

Raw materials

-1,974.91

-1,592.8

-1,481.4

-1,239.83

As % of sales

90.05

87.58

87.55

89.88

Employee costs

-45.13

-33.28

-42.24

-31.97

As % of sales

2.05

1.83

2.49

2.31

Other costs

-86.83

-45.5

-70.58

-48.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.95

2.5

4.17

3.49

Operating profit

86.18

147.02

97.72

59.34

OPM

3.92

8.08

5.77

4.3

Depreciation

-9.65

-9.46

-10.18

-8.16

Interest expense

-26.18

-22.9

-21.15

-18.79

Other income

1.67

2.32

3.02

1.55

Profit before tax

52.02

116.97

69.41

33.93

Taxes

-13.48

-30.38

-23.75

-11.06

Tax rate

-25.91

-25.97

-34.22

-32.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

38.54

86.58

45.65

22.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

38.54

86.58

45.65

22.87

yoy growth (%)

-55.48

89.64

99.6

63.67

NPM

1.75

4.76

2.69

1.65

Thangamayil Jew. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.