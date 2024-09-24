Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,193.07
1,818.61
1,691.96
1,379.29
yoy growth (%)
20.58
7.48
22.66
6.14
Raw materials
-1,974.91
-1,592.8
-1,481.4
-1,239.83
As % of sales
90.05
87.58
87.55
89.88
Employee costs
-45.13
-33.28
-42.24
-31.97
As % of sales
2.05
1.83
2.49
2.31
Other costs
-86.83
-45.5
-70.58
-48.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.95
2.5
4.17
3.49
Operating profit
86.18
147.02
97.72
59.34
OPM
3.92
8.08
5.77
4.3
Depreciation
-9.65
-9.46
-10.18
-8.16
Interest expense
-26.18
-22.9
-21.15
-18.79
Other income
1.67
2.32
3.02
1.55
Profit before tax
52.02
116.97
69.41
33.93
Taxes
-13.48
-30.38
-23.75
-11.06
Tax rate
-25.91
-25.97
-34.22
-32.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
38.54
86.58
45.65
22.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
38.54
86.58
45.65
22.87
yoy growth (%)
-55.48
89.64
99.6
63.67
NPM
1.75
4.76
2.69
1.65
