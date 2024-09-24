Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
61.27%
61.27%
67.32%
67.32%
67.31%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
17.62%
17.29%
13.16%
12.49%
12.15%
Non-Institutions
21.1%
21.43%
19.5%
20.17%
20.53%
Total Non-Promoter
38.72%
38.72%
32.67%
32.67%
32.68%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
