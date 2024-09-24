Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.44
13.72
13.72
13.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
465.74
375.07
310.55
284.2
Net Worth
493.18
388.79
324.27
297.92
Minority Interest
Debt
531.92
570.97
417.48
323.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.13
Total Liabilities
1,025.1
959.76
741.75
621.42
Fixed Assets
155.89
121.73
91.28
81.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.5
2.38
1.11
0.98
Networking Capital
784.92
759.26
632.77
522.43
Inventories
1,189.23
982.34
750.02
649.23
Inventory Days
124.82
130.3
Sundry Debtors
4.26
3.17
2.62
2.58
Debtor Days
0.43
0.51
Other Current Assets
47.43
60.55
43.5
24.26
Sundry Creditors
-17.51
-19.83
-7.44
-12.81
Creditor Days
1.23
2.57
Other Current Liabilities
-438.49
-266.97
-155.93
-140.83
Cash
81.79
76.39
16.59
16.93
Total Assets
1,025.1
959.76
741.75
621.41
