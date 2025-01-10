To the Members of Thangamayil Jewellery Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of M/s. Thangamayil Jewellery Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS Financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS Financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS Financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS Financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS Financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS Financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion

thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1) Revenue Recognition

The Company recognizes revenue from the sale of jewellery when control of the goods is transferred to the customer. Given that a significant portion of the Companys revenue is derived from the sale of jewellery, which involves numerous individual sales contracts with retail customers, distributors, each with varied contractual terms, there exists complexity in revenue recognition. Both the Company and its external stakeholders heavily rely on revenue as a primary performance indicator, thereby increasing the risk of misstatement in the timing and existence of revenue recognized.

Therefore, we have identified revenue recognition as a key audit matter.

Auditors Response

In view of the significance of the matter, we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among others, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence:

1. We assessed whether the accounting policy for revenue recognition was appropriate according to the relevant accounting standards.

2. We evaluated both the design and implementation of essential internal financial controls relating to revenue recognition. This evaluation included an examination of general IT controls and key application controls over IT systems responsible for revenue recognition, focusing on access controls, controls over program changes, and the interfaces between systems.

3. We perused selected samples of key contracts with customers to understand terms and conditions particularly relating to acceptance of goods.

4. For retail sales, we conducted substantive testing by using statistical sampling to select transactions at retail outlets. We verified these transactions by tracing sales to corresponding collection reports and bank statements.

5. We examined a sample of sales transactions conducted immediately before and after the fiscal year-end. We confirmed that the timing of revenue recognition for these transactions was consistent with the underlying documentation.

2) INVENTORIES

The Jeweilery and other allied products stock are held at various locations including manufacturing units, stores and third-party locations. The Company has a plan wherein inventory is verified on a periodic basis to ascertain the existence of inventory. Inventory valuation involves significant assumptions and estimations made by the Management. Management also makes an estimate for non- moving inventory based on the age of the inventory.

We have identified inventory as a key audit matter because of the number of locations that inventory is held at and the judgement applied in the valuation of inventory and provision for inventory.

Auditors Response

In view of the significance of the matter we applied the following audit procedures in this area, among other procedures, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence.

• We assessed the appropriateness of the inventories accounting policies and its compliances with applicable accounting standards.

• We evaluated the design of key internal financial controls and operating effectiveness of the relevant key controls with respect to physical verification of inventory and valuation of inventory.

• We evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of managements general IT controls and key application controls over the Companys IT systems which govern inventories, including access controls, controls over program changes, interfaces between different systems.

• For locations selected using statistical sampling and performed surprise stock counts at select stores on a sample basis.

• For samples selected using statistical sampling, we have obtained confirmations of inventories held with third parties and respective stores.

• We tested, on a sample basis, the valuation of inventories as at the year end and the Managements assessment of non moving inventories held as at the balance sheet date if any.

• We considered the adequacy and appropriateness of the disclosures in the financial statements, relating to the inventories.

3) EVALUATION OF UNCERTAIN TAX POSITIONS

The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes.

Auditors Response

Principal Audit Procedures

Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We involved our internal experts to challenge the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputed taxes. Our internal experts also considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Ind AS Financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS Financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS Financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS Financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial statements:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS Financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate

accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial Controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS Financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS Financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS Financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS Financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS Financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has

adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS Financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these

matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements:

1. As required by section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

3. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that :

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS Financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the

companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS Financial statements.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, on the date of this audit report, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, on the date of this audit report, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub- clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v) As stated in Note to the financial statements:

a. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b. The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

c. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail ( edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, the during course of audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For B.Thiagarajan & Co., Chartered Accountants, F.Reg No: 004371S D. Aruchamy <td >Partner Place - Madurai M.No: 219156 Date - May 20, 2024 UDIN : 24219156BKARER6297

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the

Members of Thangamayil Jewellery Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and

Equipment and Intangible assets:

a. A. The company has maintained proper records

showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right -of -use assets.

B. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical

verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right of use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is responsible having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of the property tax

receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self - constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The company has not revalued any of its Property,

Plant and Equipment ( including right of use assets ) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988

(as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ii. a. The inventories have been physically verified at

reasonable intervals during the year by the management, including inventory given to third parties / gold smiths on job work basis. For stocks lying with third parties at the year-end, written confirmations have been obtained by the Management. In our opinion the frequency of such verification is adequate.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedures for physical verification of inventory followed by the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c. In our opinion, the company has maintained proper

records of inventory. We are informed that no major discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stock and book records.

d. The Company has a working capital limit in excess

of 5crores sanctioned by banks based on the security of current assets. The quarterly returns/ statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were subject to audit.

iii. The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. The Company has not entered into any transaction covered under sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

v. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the applicable directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder with regard to deposits accepted from the public. Accordingly, there have been no proceedings before the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal in this

matter and no order has been passed by any of the aforesaid authorities.

vi. The Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/business activity. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a. In our opinion, and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, , duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us,there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the Statutory Authority Nature of Dues Lakhs Period to which the amount relates Forum where disputes are pending Tamilnadu Value Added Tax 2006 Disallowance of Input Tax disputes related reversal of input tax 56 2011-12 to 2012-13 Deputy Commissioner (Appeals) of Sales Tax, Madurai Customs Act, 1962 Customs duty 154 2011-12 Appellate Tribunal / Commissioner (Appeals) Income Tax Act 1961 Disallowance of normal loss on beaten gold melting 591 2016-17 CIT Appeals I Income Tax Act 1961 Disallowance of normal loss on beaten gold melting 858 2017-18 CIT Appeals I Income Tax 1961 Disallowance of expenses 106 2020-21 CIT Appeals I Goods and Service Tax 2017 Ineligible credit and nonpayment of excise duty 274 2015-2017 Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Chennai Goods and Service Tax 2017 Excess ITC availed, RCM liability - Order received 23 2018-19 Deputy Commissioner of State Taxes (GST Appeal) Income Tax Act 1961 Disallowance of Expenses 7017 2021-22 Stay obtained from Madras High Court Madurai Branch

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations

given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. a) The Company has not raised any money by way of

initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the

information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

xiv. a) In our opinion and according to the information

and explanations given to us, the Company has an inhouse internal audit system as required under section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company

is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For B.Thiagarajan & Co., F.Reg No: 004371S Chartered Accountants, D. Aruchamy M.No: 219156 Place - Madurai Partner Date - May 20, 2024 UDIN : 24219156BKARER6297

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Thangamayil Jewellery Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the

Guidance Note on Audit of interna! Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting ( the " Guidance Note") issued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit

opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.