|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 May 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|6
|60
|Final
|We would like to further inform you that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.6 /- per equity share of Rs.10/-each (60%) subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on 25.07.2024. Intimation of Record date for Dividend / AGM 1. Record date for AGM & Dividend 18th July, 2024. 2. Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend -19th July, 2024 to 25th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)
|Dividend
|1 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|4
|40
|Interim
|Interim Dividend - Financial year ending - 31.03.2024 Further to our letter dated 22nd January, 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today 1 st February, 2024 has approved payment of interim dividend @ Rs 4.00/- per share of face value of Rs.10/- each (40%) for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024.
