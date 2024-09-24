We would like to further inform you that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.6 /- per equity share of Rs.10/-each (60%) subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on 25.07.2024. Intimation of Record date for Dividend / AGM 1. Record date for AGM & Dividend 18th July, 2024. 2. Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend -19th July, 2024 to 25th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)