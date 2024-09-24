iifl-logo-icon 1
Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Dividend

1,772.1
(0.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Thangamayil Jew. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend20 May 202418 Jul 202418 Jul 2024660Final
We would like to further inform you that the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs.6 /- per equity share of Rs.10/-each (60%) subject to approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting to be held on 25.07.2024. Intimation of Record date for Dividend / AGM 1. Record date for AGM & Dividend 18th July, 2024. 2. Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend -19th July, 2024 to 25th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)
Dividend1 Feb 202412 Feb 202412 Feb 2024440Interim
Interim Dividend - Financial year ending - 31.03.2024 Further to our letter dated 22nd January, 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today 1 st February, 2024 has approved payment of interim dividend @ Rs 4.00/- per share of face value of Rs.10/- each (40%) for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024.

Thangamayil Jew.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 24th September 2024

24 Sep 2024|09:00 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Punjab National Bank, NTPC, Power Grid, etc.

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

