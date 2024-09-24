|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|25 Jul 2024
|Notice to the Shareholders - AGM - 2023-24 Intimation of Record date for Dividend / AGM Book Closure date for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend -19th July, 2024 to 25th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/07/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
