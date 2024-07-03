SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹392.95
Prev. Close₹390.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,003.52
Day's High₹393
Day's Low₹371
52 Week's High₹488.55
52 Week's Low₹89.3
Book Value₹42.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,507.71
P/E71.73
EPS5.44
Divi. Yield0.02
It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.67
10.74
5.37
5.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
225.45
87.39
71.37
46.9
Net Worth
244.12
98.13
76.74
52.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
795.54
721.88
806.83
548.86
yoy growth (%)
10.2
-10.52
47
233.83
Raw materials
-771.97
-701.61
-789.5
-537.68
As % of sales
97.03
97.19
97.85
97.96
Employee costs
-2.15
-3.04
-2.5
-1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.05
7.54
4.47
3.94
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.46
-0.52
-0.33
Tax paid
-1.24
-1.72
-1.42
-1.31
Working capital
14.08
4.54
15.41
27.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.2
-10.52
47
233.83
Op profit growth
-18.46
25.75
33.86
67.34
EBIT growth
-8.72
31.69
40.58
71.78
Net profit growth
-17.28
90.9
16.03
179.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,745.48
1,153.8
785.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,745.48
1,153.8
785.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.74
0.96
10.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,451.65
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
777.8
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.65
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & MD & CFO
Mangesh Chauhan
Whole-time Director
Mahendra Chauhan
Whole-time Director
Darshan Chauhan
Independent Director
Dilip Gosar
Independent Director
Loukik Tipnis
Independent Director
Kejal Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Jain
Additional Director
Bharat Jhaveri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Sky Gold Limited was incorporated as private limited company with the name Sky Gold Private Limited on May 07, 2008. The status of the Company was changed to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Sky Gold Limited on June 26, 2018. Sky Gold is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and marketing of Gold jewelleries since its incorporation. The Company mainly deals in 22 Karat gold jewellery, offering a wide variety of designs to suit preferences of the end customer. It has the ability to create localised product design mixes to suit various regional tastes. The Company caters to its customers unique preferences, through its understanding of the local and regional market. The Company provides an extensive range of designs and also use studded American diamonds and / or coloured stones in many of its jewellery products. Currently, the company caters to a large number of wholesalers, showrooms and retailers who buy its products in bulk quantities. Due to its diversity of clients and the varied regions each of its clients cater to, the company has developed an ability to design its jewellery products as per latest trends, fashion and demographic preference of the end customers. It offers a wide range of products from gold jewellery for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. The Company caters to a variety of customers across mid-market and value marke
The Sky Gold Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹375.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sky Gold Ltd is ₹5507.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sky Gold Ltd is 71.73 and 9.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sky Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sky Gold Ltd is ₹89.3 and ₹488.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sky Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 287.47%, 6 Month at 133.49%, 3 Month at 46.22% and 1 Month at -2.50%.
