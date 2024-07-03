iifl-logo-icon 1
Sky Gold Ltd Share Price

375.85
(-3.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:59 PM

  • Open392.95
  • Day's High393
  • 52 Wk High488.55
  • Prev. Close390.3
  • Day's Low371
  • 52 Wk Low 89.3
  • Turnover (lac)1,003.52
  • P/E71.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.02
  • EPS5.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,507.71
  • Div. Yield0.02
No Records Found

Sky Gold Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

392.95

Prev. Close

390.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,003.52

Day's High

393

Day's Low

371

52 Week's High

488.55

52 Week's Low

89.3

Book Value

42.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,507.71

P/E

71.73

EPS

5.44

Divi. Yield

0.02

Sky Gold Ltd Corporate Action

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

1 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2023

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sky Gold Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sky Gold gets board approval for 9:1 bonus issue

Sky Gold gets board approval for 9:1 bonus issue

28 Oct 2024|01:59 PM

It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sky Gold Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:45 PM
Dec-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.24%

Non-Promoter- 7.56%

Institutions: 7.56%

Non-Institutions: 34.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sky Gold Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.67

10.74

5.37

5.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

225.45

87.39

71.37

46.9

Net Worth

244.12

98.13

76.74

52.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

795.54

721.88

806.83

548.86

yoy growth (%)

10.2

-10.52

47

233.83

Raw materials

-771.97

-701.61

-789.5

-537.68

As % of sales

97.03

97.19

97.85

97.96

Employee costs

-2.15

-3.04

-2.5

-1.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.05

7.54

4.47

3.94

Depreciation

-0.44

-0.46

-0.52

-0.33

Tax paid

-1.24

-1.72

-1.42

-1.31

Working capital

14.08

4.54

15.41

27.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.2

-10.52

47

233.83

Op profit growth

-18.46

25.75

33.86

67.34

EBIT growth

-8.72

31.69

40.58

71.78

Net profit growth

-17.28

90.9

16.03

179.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,745.48

1,153.8

785.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,745.48

1,153.8

785.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

3.74

0.96

10.56

Sky Gold Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,451.65

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

777.8

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.65

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sky Gold Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & MD & CFO

Mangesh Chauhan

Whole-time Director

Mahendra Chauhan

Whole-time Director

Darshan Chauhan

Independent Director

Dilip Gosar

Independent Director

Loukik Tipnis

Independent Director

Kejal Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Jain

Additional Director

Bharat Jhaveri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sky Gold Ltd

Summary

Sky Gold Limited was incorporated as private limited company with the name Sky Gold Private Limited on May 07, 2008. The status of the Company was changed to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Sky Gold Limited on June 26, 2018. Sky Gold is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and marketing of Gold jewelleries since its incorporation. The Company mainly deals in 22 Karat gold jewellery, offering a wide variety of designs to suit preferences of the end customer. It has the ability to create localised product design mixes to suit various regional tastes. The Company caters to its customers unique preferences, through its understanding of the local and regional market. The Company provides an extensive range of designs and also use studded American diamonds and / or coloured stones in many of its jewellery products. Currently, the company caters to a large number of wholesalers, showrooms and retailers who buy its products in bulk quantities. Due to its diversity of clients and the varied regions each of its clients cater to, the company has developed an ability to design its jewellery products as per latest trends, fashion and demographic preference of the end customers. It offers a wide range of products from gold jewellery for special occasions such as weddings and festivals to daily wear jewellery for all ages, genders and across various price points. The Company caters to a variety of customers across mid-market and value marke
Company FAQs

What is the Sky Gold Ltd share price today?

The Sky Gold Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹375.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sky Gold Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sky Gold Ltd is ₹5507.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sky Gold Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sky Gold Ltd is 71.73 and 9.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sky Gold Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sky Gold Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sky Gold Ltd is ₹89.3 and ₹488.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sky Gold Ltd?

Sky Gold Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 287.47%, 6 Month at 133.49%, 3 Month at 46.22% and 1 Month at -2.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sky Gold Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sky Gold Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.24 %
Institutions - 7.57 %
Public - 34.19 %

