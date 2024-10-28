iifl-logo-icon 1
Sky Gold Ltd AGM

362.9
(4.19%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Sky Gold CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202431 Aug 2024
Pursuant to regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we would like to enclose herewith the copy of the Newspaper Publication of notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company and other related information that has been published today i.e., on Saturday, 31st August 2024 in Business Standards and Mumbai Lakshadeep. We would like to inform, submit and declare the Scrutinizers Report and Declaration of Voting Results for the 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on today i.e., on Monday, 30th September 2024 through Video Conferencing/ other audio-visual means. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) The Board at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, September 02, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the following: A. Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. B. Cut-off Date: The Company has fixed Monday, September 23, 2024, as the Cut-off Date for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM and to attend the AGM; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

28 Oct 2024|01:59 PM

It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.

