|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
795.54
721.88
806.83
548.86
yoy growth (%)
10.2
-10.52
47
233.83
Raw materials
-771.97
-701.61
-789.5
-537.68
As % of sales
97.03
97.19
97.85
97.96
Employee costs
-2.15
-3.04
-2.5
-1.11
As % of sales
0.27
0.42
0.31
0.2
Other costs
-10.88
-4.31
-4.55
-2.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.36
0.59
0.56
0.43
Operating profit
10.52
12.91
10.26
7.67
OPM
1.32
1.78
1.27
1.39
Depreciation
-0.44
-0.46
-0.52
-0.33
Interest expense
-6.38
-6.09
-5.87
-3.42
Other income
2.35
1.19
0.6
0.03
Profit before tax
6.05
7.54
4.47
3.94
Taxes
-1.24
-1.72
-1.42
-1.31
Tax rate
-20.55
-22.86
-31.92
-33.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.81
5.81
3.04
2.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.81
5.81
3.04
2.62
yoy growth (%)
-17.28
90.9
16.03
179.8
NPM
0.6
0.8
0.37
0.47
It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.Read More
