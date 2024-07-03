Sky Gold Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
1,745.48
1,153.8
785.7
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,745.48
1,153.8
785.7
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.74
0.96
10.56
Total Income
1,749.22
1,154.76
796.26
Total Expenditure
1,668.23
1,117.49
765.42
PBIDT
80.99
37.27
30.85
Interest
20.54
10.81
8.02
PBDT
60.45
26.46
22.83
Depreciation
6.36
1.42
1.12
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
14.17
6.45
4.79
Deferred Tax
-0.56
-0.03
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
40.48
18.61
16.95
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
40.48
18.61
16.95
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
40.48
18.61
16.95
EPS (Unit Curr.)
35.18
17.32
15.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
10
0
Equity
13.24
10.74
5.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.63
3.23
3.92
PBDTM(%)
3.46
2.29
2.9
PATM(%)
2.31
1.61
2.15
It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.Read More
