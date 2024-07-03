Sky Gold Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
768.85
723.03
513.38
460.44
395.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
768.85
723.03
513.38
460.44
395.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.75
1.23
1.57
0.46
0.89
Total Income
788.6
724.26
514.95
460.9
396.86
Total Expenditure
730.07
685.76
488.05
442.4
380.72
PBIDT
58.53
38.5
26.89
18.5
16.14
Interest
10.13
8
6.62
4.74
5.01
PBDT
48.4
30.51
20.27
13.76
11.14
Depreciation
2.21
2.05
2.15
1.8
1.39
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.85
7.04
5.16
2.44
2.5
Deferred Tax
-0.38
0.19
-0.65
0.58
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
36.71
21.23
13.61
8.93
7.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
36.71
21.23
13.61
8.93
7.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
36.71
21.23
13.61
8.93
7.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
34.58
16.04
10.33
8.15
6.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.65
13.24
13.24
10.74
10.74
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.61
5.32
5.23
4.01
4.07
PBDTM(%)
6.29
4.21
3.94
2.98
2.81
PATM(%)
4.77
2.93
2.65
1.93
1.83
It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.Read More
