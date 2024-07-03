iifl-logo-icon 1
Sky Gold Ltd Quarterly Results

389.65
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:22 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

768.85

723.03

513.38

460.44

395.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

768.85

723.03

513.38

460.44

395.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.75

1.23

1.57

0.46

0.89

Total Income

788.6

724.26

514.95

460.9

396.86

Total Expenditure

730.07

685.76

488.05

442.4

380.72

PBIDT

58.53

38.5

26.89

18.5

16.14

Interest

10.13

8

6.62

4.74

5.01

PBDT

48.4

30.51

20.27

13.76

11.14

Depreciation

2.21

2.05

2.15

1.8

1.39

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.85

7.04

5.16

2.44

2.5

Deferred Tax

-0.38

0.19

-0.65

0.58

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

36.71

21.23

13.61

8.93

7.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

36.71

21.23

13.61

8.93

7.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

36.71

21.23

13.61

8.93

7.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

34.58

16.04

10.33

8.15

6.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.65

13.24

13.24

10.74

10.74

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.61

5.32

5.23

4.01

4.07

PBDTM(%)

6.29

4.21

3.94

2.98

2.81

PATM(%)

4.77

2.93

2.65

1.93

1.83

