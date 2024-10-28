Sky Gold Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.67
10.74
5.37
5.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
225.45
87.39
71.37
46.9
Net Worth
244.12
98.13
76.74
52.27
Minority Interest
Debt
310.05
146.44
92.13
73.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.39
3.88
2.57
0
Total Liabilities
557.56
248.45
171.44
125.52
Fixed Assets
35.98
9.23
8.2
5.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
90.55
68.26
45.02
25.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.94
0.37
0.33
0.26
Networking Capital
353.33
152.22
116.52
94.56
Inventories
266.13
85.23
74.38
68.31
Inventory Days
31.34
Sundry Debtors
102.15
67.03
43.49
23.44
Debtor Days
10.75
Other Current Assets
14.07
4.07
2.7
3.58
Sundry Creditors
-4.33
-1.48
-1.41
-0.06
Creditor Days
0.02
Other Current Liabilities
-24.69
-2.63
-2.64
-0.71
Cash
76.76
18.38
1.38
0.41
Total Assets
557.56
248.46
171.45
125.52
It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.Read More
