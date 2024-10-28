iifl-logo-icon 1
Sky Gold Ltd Balance Sheet

352.1
(-3.96%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:14:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.67

10.74

5.37

5.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

225.45

87.39

71.37

46.9

Net Worth

244.12

98.13

76.74

52.27

Minority Interest

Debt

310.05

146.44

92.13

73.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

3.39

3.88

2.57

0

Total Liabilities

557.56

248.45

171.44

125.52

Fixed Assets

35.98

9.23

8.2

5.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

90.55

68.26

45.02

25.2

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.94

0.37

0.33

0.26

Networking Capital

353.33

152.22

116.52

94.56

Inventories

266.13

85.23

74.38

68.31

Inventory Days

31.34

Sundry Debtors

102.15

67.03

43.49

23.44

Debtor Days

10.75

Other Current Assets

14.07

4.07

2.7

3.58

Sundry Creditors

-4.33

-1.48

-1.41

-0.06

Creditor Days

0.02

Other Current Liabilities

-24.69

-2.63

-2.64

-0.71

Cash

76.76

18.38

1.38

0.41

Total Assets

557.56

248.46

171.45

125.52

Sky Gold : related Articles

Sky Gold gets board approval for 9:1 bonus issue

28 Oct 2024|01:59 PM

It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.

Read More

