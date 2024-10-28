Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Oct-2024
|Sep-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
58.24%
58.24%
62.5%
62.5%
61.32%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
7.56%
9.41%
0.22%
2.1%
1.99%
Non-Institutions
34.18%
32.34%
37.26%
35.38%
36.68%
Total Non-Promoter
41.75%
41.75%
37.49%
37.49%
38.67%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.Read More
