iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sky Gold Ltd Shareholding Pattern

366.6
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sky Gold Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

58.24%

58.24%

62.5%

62.5%

61.32%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

7.56%

9.41%

0.22%

2.1%

1.99%

Non-Institutions

34.18%

32.34%

37.26%

35.38%

36.68%

Total Non-Promoter

41.75%

41.75%

37.49%

37.49%

38.67%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.24%

Non-Promoter- 7.56%

Institutions: 7.56%

Non-Institutions: 34.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Sky Gold: Related NEWS

Sky Gold gets board approval for 9:1 bonus issue

Sky Gold gets board approval for 9:1 bonus issue

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Oct 2024|01:59 PM

It offers a wide variety of styles and includes studded American diamonds and colourful stones into many of its jewellery goods.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sky Gold Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.